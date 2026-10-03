Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 takes a spooky turn as the cast of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest — Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shweta Tiwari, Anup Soni and Maniesh Paul — join Kapil Sharma for an evening of ghost stories, conversations, confessions and comedy. The episode airs tonight at 8:00 PM and brings the cast together for a mix of paranormal anecdotes and light-hearted banter.

Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and The Vvaan Cast bring ghost stories to Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

During the episode, Kapil asks the guests whether they have ever experienced any paranormal activity. Tamannaah Bhatia says that she is more afraid of humans than ghosts, while Shweta Tiwari shares that she has never believed in spirits, despite hearing several stories from people who claim to have communicated with them. Kapil responds with a joke, pointing out that such people appear to have direct access to spirits but cannot always help people communicate with each other.

Sidharth Malhotra also talks about his childhood in Delhi and recalls how several neighbourhoods had stories surrounding supposedly haunted houses. He remembers hearing about a house near the place where he used to play hide-and-seek, with stories of strange noises and unexplained incidents that frightened the children.

Maniesh Paul, meanwhile, admits that he is genuinely scared of ghosts and says that he sleeps with the lights on. He also shares a story involving his daughter, who, when she was younger, repeatedly claimed that there was an “aunty” sitting in the room with them. The anecdote becomes another source of humour during the conversation.

The episode also features a musical segment, with Sidharth and Tamannaah dancing to Thumak Thumak, bringing a part of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest to Kapil Sharma’s stage.

With conversations around haunted houses, paranormal experiences, music and comedy, the latest episode continues the format of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5.

Also Read : Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5 continues ‘Hasi Ka Tyo-ha-ha-har’ with The Vvaan cast

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