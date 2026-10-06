EXCLUSIVE: Writer Aamil Keeyan Khan reveals why Gaitonde became FUNNIER in Drishyam The Conclusion: “He’s a good detective but just unlucky…if you look at things from his POV, he has not done anything wrong”

Drishyam The Conclusion has struck a chord with audiences not just because of its suspense and twists, but also because of its memorable characters. One character who particularly stands out is Gaitonde, played by Kamlesh Sawant. While audiences largely disliked him in Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022), his portrayal in Drishyam The Conclusion has taken a more comical turn. This time, Gaitonde is no longer as hated and, in fact, provides much-needed comic relief in an otherwise intense film. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aamil Keeyan Khan, who has written the dialogues and is also one of the screenplay writers and lyricists of the film, opened up about this change in the character.

EXCLUSIVE: Writer Aamil Keeyan Khan reveals why Gaitonde became FUNNIER in Drishyam The Conclusion: “He’s a good detective but just unlucky…if you look at things from his POV, he has not done anything wrong”

Aamil Keeyan Khan said, “As a writer, I am completely in love with Gaitonde. He’s my most favourite character in the franchise. The whole Drishyam team, including Kamlesh Sawant ji, knows that I talk like Gaitonde half the time (laughs). So, it was very easy for me to write his lines.”

He added, “Also, I never saw him as a villain. He’s just an unlucky man. I mean, what wrong is he doing in the second part? I can understand that in the first part, he was menacing. The scene where he beats up the children is very disturbing. But notwithstanding that scene, if you see, he’s a cop who’s actually right about Vijay Salgaonkar. He’s trying to do his job correctly. So, I empathize with Gaitonde’s predicament.”

Aamil Keeyan Khan explained why Gaitonde’s funny dialogues were needed, “The first half is very investigative. The cops are figuring out what all is required to legally corner Vijay Salgaonkar. All these characters, are very intense... So we needed a ‘Madira peeke so gaye’, we needed a ‘Thodi si cheeni chahiye’ or a ‘Yeh Vijay mera dost hai dushman?’. So, it was a clear call that we would need some breathers and sprinkle in humour to make it entertaining to watch. Otherwise, the first half would have been very serious. It was not intentional, but whenever Gaitonde was in a scene, those funny lines came naturally.”

Interestingly, audiences watching Drishyam The Conclusion in cinemas also saw Gaitonde in special ads asking them to switch off their phones. During the interval, another AV features him urging patrons to grab some snacks. When asked if he had written these ads as well, Aamil Keeyan Khan replied, “Yes. The marketing team came up with the idea of having Gaitonde talk directly to the audience. So, Abhishek Pathak (director of the film and also one of the writers) recommended my name. He said, ‘Tu hi likh. Tere andar Gaitonde ki aatma basti hai’! I was also on the set when the videos were shot.”

Can audiences now hope for a Gaitonde spin-off, perhaps one in which he finally emerges victorious? Aamil Keeyan Khan simply smiled and said, “Lips are sealed!”

He signed off by saying, “I am happy that Gaitonde is redeemed and people don’t hate him as much anymore. If you look at things from Gaitonde’s point of view, he has not really done anything wrong. I can’t say that, ethically, he’s a good cop. But he’s a good detective and was right about so many things.”

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