Parul Gulati joins Eureka Forbes’ new campaign on hard water with ‘life hard nahi, aapka paani hard hai’ campaign: “We rarely consider that our water could be hard”

Parul Gulati has joined Eureka Forbes for a new campaign that draws attention to the possible impact of hard water on everyday hair and skin concerns. Titled ‘Life Hard Nahi, Aapka Paani Hard Hai’, the campaign uses everyday humour to highlight how people may attribute issues such as hair fall, dry skin and rough hair to stress, lifestyle or other factors while overlooking the quality of the water they use.

Parul Gulati joins Eureka Forbes’ new campaign on hard water with ‘life hard nahi, aapka paani hard hai’ campaign: “We rarely consider that our water could be hard”

Launched by Eureka Forbes Ltd on October 6, the campaign features Gulati in a film built around a conversation between a domestic help and a young woman discussing hair fall. The conversation initially touches upon common reasons associated with hair-related concerns before introducing hard water as another possible factor.

The campaign then introduces the Aquaguard Water Softener and highlights its ionic transfer technology, while focusing on the role of softened water in hair and skin care during bathing.

Speaking about the campaign, Parul Gulati said, “As an actor, I’m constantly styling my hair, and as the founder of Nish Hair, I understand how much damage and worry hair fall can cause. We often blame stress, products or lifestyle for our hair and skin concerns, but rarely consider that our water could be hard. That’s what I found so clever about ‘Life Hard Nahi, Aapka Paani Hard Hai’, it takes a very real, often overlooked problem and presents it in the most relatable and humorous way. I’m delighted to collaborate with Eureka Forbes, a brand that has been trusted by Indian homes for decades, to help start this important conversation around water quality beyond just drinking water,” said Parul Gulati

The campaign is part of a two-film series, with the first film now available and the second scheduled to follow. Through the series, Eureka Forbes aims to create greater awareness about hard water and its potential impact on hair and skin, while introducing water softeners as a solution.

“Hard water is a widespread issue, but its role in everyday hair and skin concerns is often overlooked. As we continue to build awareness around the water softener category, we want to make this conversation more relevant and easier for consumers to recognise. ‘Life Hard Nahi, Aapka Paani Hard Hai’ captures this thought through a simple, humorous insight that connects with everyday experiences. Through the campaign, we aim to encourage consumers to consider the quality of water they use every day and recognise Aquaguard Water Softeners as a solution,” said Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer, Eureka Forbes Limited.

With Gulati at the centre of the campaign, the film seeks to bring the conversation around hard water into everyday discussions about hair, skin and personal care, while broadening the focus on water quality beyond drinking water.

Also Read : The Traitors 2 controversy: Parul Gulati’s “gut feeling” under scanner after Shahneel Gill, Krystle D’Souza make “match-fixing” allegations

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