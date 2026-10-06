Orry recently shared a fun glimpse from Avinash Mishra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15 victory party, capturing a lively reunion with his friends and industry favourites. Taking to social media, Orry posted an inside video from the celebration with the caption, “Reunited 🩷🩷🩷 Missin the rest,” giving fans a peek into the fun-filled evening.

Orry gives a peek inside Avinash Mishra’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party with Shagun Sharma, Karan Wahi and others!

The reel features Orry enjoying the celebration alongside Shagun Sharma, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt and Harsh Gujral. The energetic gathering brought together familiar faces for a night of celebration, laughter and reunion.

With Orry’s signature fun energy at the centre, the glimpse from Avinash Mishra’s victory party perfectly captures the friendship, fun and good vibes shared by the group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Speaking of the show, season 15 was hosted by Rohit Shetty and shot in Cape Town, and aired on Colors TV from August 1 to October 4, 2026. Mishra was one of the most consistent performers. He did not abort a single stunt, won the Swift Immunity Jacket, and became the season’s first Top 5 finalist after an underwater task against Karan Wahi.

In the grand finale, he beat Rithvik Dhanjani (1st runner-up) and Orry (2nd runner-up). The deciding stunt involved jumping from a helicopter, riding a jet ski and swimming to the finish; Mishra completed it in the fastest time. He took home the trophy, Rs 20 lakhs, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and a Europe trip. He called it his first trophy in a 10-year career and broke down when his name was announced.

Also Read: Endemol Shine dominates Ormax Top 10 list: Bigg Boss Hindi leads the chart along with Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss Telugu, and Bigg Boss Tamil

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.