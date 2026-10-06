Tamannaah Bhatia has opened up about her experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra in The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, offering an insight into the actor beyond his on-screen persona. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tamannaah described Sidharth as ‘a very genuine person’ and also praised his relationship with Kiara Advani, calling the couple ‘couple goals’.

EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia calls The Vvaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra ‘a very genuine person’; says ‘he and Kiara are couple goals’

Recalling her first interactions with Sidharth, Tamannaah revealed that the two had met several years ago at the Isha Yoga Centre. She said, “I met Sid many, many years ago at the Isha Yoga Centre. That's probably one of... it was the second time I met Sid, I think.” Talking about his personality, Tamannaah highlighted Sidharth’s chivalrous nature and calm demeanour. “He is super chivalrous. If you're ever walking together, even if he's in the middle of chaos, he will still always be like chivalrous and calm. He is a doting father. He is... and Kiara are like couple goals. I think sometimes it's like he really... like, he puts up the standards right up there,” she told Bollywood Hungama.

Tamannaah further explained that working with Sidharth gave her a perspective that went beyond his image as a film actor. She went on to say, “And not just a cinema presentation. But I think after working with him, I think he is just genuinely a very... a real person. A very genuine person. You can have any conversation with him, and he is always present, and he is very aware. And I'm so glad we collaborated on this one.”

Interestingly, Tamannaah also reflected on how the timing of their collaboration shaped their characters in The Vvaan. When asked whether she had ever imagined doing a more urban, college-set film with Sidharth earlier in their careers, the actress pointed out that their characters in the folklore-fantasy thriller represent contemporary urban Indians while also being connected to the idea of hope.

She added, “Well, I think I had probably met him much earlier. Had we been cast much earlier in our careers - maybe that's where we would have probably been at. But I do feel like, umm... we were playing characters that are kind of a representation of today's people. In the sense that we are very urban. Both of us are very, very urban. But we also are people who understand the power of invoking hope. Because essentially we are all living from that, right? Like, we are hoping, wishing.”

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is based on a story by TVF founder Arunabh Kumar. The folklore-fantasy thriller features Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, alongside Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul.

The film revolves around an urban, rational man who returns to his ancestral village and dismisses the local beliefs surrounding a forbidden sacred forest. His decision to enter the forest after sunset sets off a chain of supernatural events involving an ancient divine deity and forces that threaten the village.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest released in cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia and The Vvaan Cast bring ghost stories to Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5

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