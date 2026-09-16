While Bigg Boss continues its stellar run by taking the number 1 position on the latest Ormax rankings, production house Endemol Shine has cemented its reality TV dominance by landing four of its shows in the top 10 list. The latest viewership report highlights the studio’s unmatched ability to deliver high-octane, engaging content across multiple television properties and formats.

Endemol Shine dominates Ormax Top 10 list: Bigg Boss Hindi leads the chart along with Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss Telugu, and Bigg Boss Tamil

Leading the nationwide charts, Bigg Boss Hindi grabbed the top spot, demonstrating the massive viewership, daily engagement, and cultural impact of the reality series. However, the studio’s success extends well beyond a single franchise hit.

Expanding Endemol Shine's strong presence in the reality TV space, the action-packed stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi secured the number 3 position on the list, highlighting the production house's mastery over diverse reality genres ranging from drama-led formats to high-stakes thrillers. The studio’s strong performance across different broadcast markets further solidifies its industry presence. Bigg Boss Telugu landed at number 6, while Bigg Boss Tamil captured the number 8 spot on the Ormax rankings.

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With two Hindi hits alongside two major regional properties making the cut, Endemol Shine accounts for nearly half of the country's top-rated unscripted television shows. While Bigg Boss Hindi leads from the front at the number 1 spot, having four different shows in the Ormax top 10 showcases the depth, reach, and consistent production quality that Endemol Shine brings to reality TV entertainment.

Also Read: Salman Khan REACTS to Bigg Boss 20’s record opening: “To see it become the biggest reality show launch ever is overwhelming and a proud milestone for all of us”

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