Orry talks about the struggles behind his glamorous image after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 exit: “Nobody sees beyond that – the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, the grit”

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has been eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15. Following his exit from the stunt-based reality show, Orry took to Instagram to reflect on his experience and open up about the struggles that often remain hidden behind his glamorous public image.

Orry talks about the struggles behind his glamorous image after Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 exit: “Nobody sees beyond that – the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, the grit”

Known for his appearances at parties and his pictures with Bollywood celebrities, Orry said that social media often presents only the most polished version of a person’s life. Sharing several glimpses from his time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, he wrote, “We are educated to put only the shiniest, most pretty, perfectly curated moments on our feed. Everyone knows me as the boy who is always at a party, always with celebrities, always extremely opulently glamorous and ‘has everything easy', an image of the dream life drowning in immense happiness and privilege, never a worry in sight.”

He went on to explain that there is more to his life than what people see online. “Nobody sees beyond that – the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, the grit, and the days your head is literally locked in a box of rats. People think living a glamorous life means you've never faced hardship, but one cannot build resilience on fluff.”

During his stint on the show, Orry participated in several challenging stunts and pushed himself through difficult tasks. Reflecting on his determination, he said, “You don't face your fears like this if your life was always easy and smooth sailing. I pushed to make it this far because I've fought through unpretty parts never meant for the feed, with nightmares fueling me to prove my grit beyond the grid,” he wrote.

Orry also expressed gratitude for being part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, describing the experience as an opportunity to reveal different sides of his personality. “It has been an honour to participate in a 0 bias show that objectively brings out every single shade of who I actually am. The many many many shiny and sparkly parts as well as dead and damaged ones. Because that is also part of who I am.”

Also Read : Orry keeps Salman Khan’s picture beside his bed; says the superstar gave his career a much-needed kick-sta

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