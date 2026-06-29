Rajkumar Hirani has consistently delivered some of Indian cinema's biggest blockbusters, earning a reputation as one of the industry's most accomplished filmmakers. Among his celebrated works is Sanju, the biographical drama that explored the lesser-known chapters of actor Sanjay Dutt's life through a remarkable performance by Ranbir Kapoor. As the film completes eight years since its release, fans and the makers are celebrating its enduring legacy.

“One man, many lives”: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju celebrate 8 years of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial with a special video, watch

To commemorate the occasion, the makers shared a memorable video from the film on social media along with the caption, “One man. Many lives. So many moments to smile about. Celebrating 8 years of #Sanju

#Ranbir Kapoor @boman_irani @vickykaushal09 @anushkasharma @pareshrawalofficial @m_koirala @sonamkapoor @diamirzaofficial @jimsarbhforreal @hirani.rajkumar”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajkumar Hirani Films (@rhfilmsofficial)

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju chronicled the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, delving into the challenges of living up to his family's legacy while portraying his personal struggles, controversies, and battles with addiction. Ranbir Kapoor's performance was widely praised for capturing the complexities of Dutt's journey.

The film also featured a stellar supporting cast, including Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh, and Sonam Kapoor, all of whom contributed to the film's widespread acclaim.

Apart from its phenomenal box-office performance, Sanju also struck a chord with audiences through its memorable soundtrack, featuring popular songs such as Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, and Baba Bolta Hain Bas Ho Gaya. The film went on to receive several awards and emerged as the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2018, while also becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, further cementing its place as one of Bollywood's most successful biographical dramas.

Also Read : “My Wife’s An Alpha”: Ranbir Kapoor turns cheerleader for Alia Bhatt’s Alpha in custom T-shirt! Watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.