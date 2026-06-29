Pragya Kapoor effortlessly blends creativity in cinema with an impeccable sense of style. Whether she's stepping out in glamorous western silhouettes or elegant contemporary ensembles, the producer has consistently showcased a refined fashion aesthetic that stands out. As Pragya celebrates her birthday, here's revisiting seven occasions when she turned heads with her impeccable wardrobe choices.

Birthday Special: 7 times Pragya Kapoor nailed western fashion like a true style maven

Denim Flair

Pragya Kapoor embraced the timeless denim-on-denim trend with confidence. She paired contrast flared denim pants with a ribbed bralette and a matching denim jacket, creating a chic yet edgy look. Contemporary gold jewellery completed the ensemble, adding just the right amount of glamour.

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Sculpted in Black

The producer exuded dramatic elegance in a sculptural black gown featuring striking exaggerated detailing and a subtle thigh-high slit. Elevating the monochrome look, she accessorised with bold contemporary jewellery, including a statement neckpiece, oversized hoop earrings, stacked bracelets and rings, giving the outfit a striking finish.

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Regal Tones

Pragya looked regal in an intricately embellished outfit that blended shades of gold, pastel pink and pastel green. She elevated the ensemble with layered accessories, pairing a beaded choker with a traditional kundan necklace, perfectly complementing the rich detailing of the attire.

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Suiting Up

Serving major boss-lady vibes, Pragya opted for a structured black pantsuit featuring a corset-inspired fit and an asymmetrical one-shoulder drape. She kept the styling sleek with black stilettos and minimal fine jewellery, allowing the modern silhouette to take centre stage.

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Burnt Orange

Radiating confidence, Pragya stunned in a body-hugging outfit that beautifully combined burnt orange with golden hues. She completed the vibrant look with statement spiral hoop earrings, coordinated bracelets and rings, while her softly styled waves added a polished touch.

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Midnight Blue

The producer embraced sparkle in a sequinned midnight blue gown that perfectly highlighted her silhouette. A cinched waist enhanced the flattering fit, while the high neckline added sophistication. Keeping the focus on the gown, she styled her hair in a relaxed messy bun for an effortlessly elegant finish.

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Dark Drama

Pragya closed the style file with a dramatic black backless ensemble featuring delicate straps, a thigh-high slit and feathered detailing cascading to the hem. Loose waves, sparkling diamond jewellery and strappy heels completed the glamorous appearance, making it one of her most memorable fashion moments.

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From classic denim to striking evening gowns and powerful tailored ensembles, Pragya Kapoor has consistently showcased a versatile fashion sense that seamlessly blends elegance with contemporary trends. Which of these stylish looks would you love to add to your wardrobe inspiration?

Also Read : Pragya Kapoor on 10 years of Fitoor: “This script is a masterclass in script writing”

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