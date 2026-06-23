Actor Ranbir Kapoor has found a unique way to support wife Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Alpha. As Alia continues her promotional campaign for the action thriller, Ranbir recently grabbed attention with a special fashion choice that doubled as a public show of support for the film. The actor was spotted by paparazzi on Monday afternoon while entering a building in Mumbai. Although he requested photographers to remain outside the premises, cameras managed to capture a closer look at his outfit, revealing a clear nod to Alia's much-anticipated release.

“My Wife’s An Alpha”: Ranbir Kapoor turns cheerleader for Alia Bhatt’s Alpha in custom T-shirt! Watch

Ranbir Kapoor's T-shirt sends a clear message

Ranbir was seen wearing a black T-shirt carrying the words, “My Wife’s An Alpha,” printed across the front. The message appeared to be a direct reference to Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, Alpha, which is set to hit theatres on July 3.

Keeping his appearance casual, the actor paired the T-shirt with black track pants, a matching cap and sunglasses. While he did not interact much with the media, the T-shirt quickly became the highlight of his outing.

The gesture comes at a time when promotional activities for Alpha are in full swing, with Alia actively participating in interviews, events and public appearances ahead of the film's release.

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Alia Bhatt has been promoting Alpha across platforms

Alia recently made headlines after appearing as the first guest on comedian Samay Raina's revived show, India's Got Latent Season 2. During the episode, she promoted Alpha and was seen wearing an Alpha-branded cap throughout the show. The actress also surprised one of the participants, Avinash Aggarwal, by gifting him an Alpha T-shirt after his performance.

Alpha marks the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films' growing Spy Universe, which includes successful titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and War 2. The film stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role alongside Sharvari. Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor also play key roles in the project. According to the film's premise, the story follows Sita, a highly trained assassin who is assigned a dangerous mission to dismantle her mentor's rogue soldier programme.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt showers praise on Alpha co-star Bobby Deol; says, “Aren’t we all enjoying this new Bobby Deol?”

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

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