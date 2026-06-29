One of the biggest talking points surrounding Welcome To The Jungle isn’t just its massive ensemble cast or its box office performance, but also Akshay Kumar’s unique remuneration model. Instead of charging his customary acting fee upfront, the superstar opted for a backend arrangement, agreeing to take no salary for the film and instead coming on board on a profit-sharing basis. The move significantly reduced the film’s upfront production cost while giving Akshay a vested interest in the film’s long-term commercial success.

EXCLUSIVE: Welcome To The Jungle made on Rs. 125 cr budget; Akshay Kumar forgoes fee for profit share

According to trade estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has been mounted on a controlled production budget of Rs. 125 crores. The largest chunk of the expenditure has gone into the film’s shoot, with production costs amounting to Rs. 60 crores. Given the film’s scale, action sequences and extensive ensemble cast, the figure reflects an attempt to balance spectacle with financial prudence.

Interestingly, the cost of the cast has been kept at Rs. 35 crores, a number that is considerably lower than what one would typically expect from a film featuring multiple established actors. The biggest reason behind this is Akshay Kumar’s decision to forgo an acting fee.

The technical crew and director’s remuneration account for another Rs. 15 crores, while Rs. 15 crores have been allocated towards print and publicity, taking the total cost of production to Rs. 125 crores.

The backend deal is perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the film’s financial structure. Rather than earning a fixed amount irrespective of the film’s performance, Akshay has tied his earnings directly to the profits generated after the producers recover their investment.

At present, Welcome To The Jungle has collected Rs. 94.63 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Anand Raaj Anand returns with a bang after Welcome To The Jungle; bags Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s untitled next, hints at reunion with Sanjay Gupta for Kaante 2

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