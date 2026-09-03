Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, Don’t Be Shy is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions is introducing a new set of talents with Don’t Be Shy. Ahead of the film’s premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 25, the makers have released its latest track, ‘Jhoomo’.

Don’t Be Shy unveils peppy new track ‘Jhoomo’; song out now

Featuring Aarushi Bajaj, Bianca Arora, Ansh Duggal and Piyush Khati, ‘Jhoomo’ is an upbeat track built around lively rhythms and a carefree mood. With its catchy hook and energetic performances, the song reflects the playful tone of Don’t Be Shy.

Composer and lyricist Ram Sampath shared, “‘Jhoomo’ was conceived as a song that celebrates the simple joy of being in the moment. We wanted it to have a lively, rhythmic quality that felt effortless and inviting, while complementing the playful world of Don’t Be Shy. The cast brought an incredible sense of energy and camaraderie to the song, which really elevated the overall mood. Their enthusiasm and chemistry added a wonderful spontaneity to the track, making it especially enjoyable to put together. I’m thrilled with how ‘Jhoomo’ has come together and hope it brings the same sense of joy to everyone who listens to it.”

The song brings together the film’s young cast in a vibrant setting, adding to the light-hearted atmosphere of the project. ‘Jhoomo’ also gives audiences a glimpse into the camaraderie and energy that form part of the film’s world.

Backed by Eternal Sunshine Productions, Don’t Be Shy marks another project from Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s production house that focuses on introducing fresh talent and taking their stories to a wider audience.

With ‘Jhoomo’ now out, the makers have offered audiences a glimpse of the film’s upbeat and playful tone ahead of its release.

Also Read : Don’t Be Shy teaser: Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s coming-of-age film promises love, friendship and chaos

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