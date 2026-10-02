After several reports claimed that the actress suffered an accident in Bali, her team has now issued an official statement sharing health updates.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s team has issued an official statement addressing the actress’ health after she met with an accident during her work-cum-holiday trip to Bali, Indonesia. The statement, released on October 2, confirmed that the actress suffered a fracture in her spine and is currently hospitalised in Bali.

Nushrratt Bharuccha to undergo spine surgery: Team issues official statement amid accident reports

The actress had travelled to Bali a few days ago for a work-cum-pleasure trip. Reports of her hospitalisation surfaced subsequently, although details surrounding the incident had been kept private. Her team has now provided an official update, confirming that she remains under medical observation and is set to undergo spine surgery.

“Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was in Bali for a work-cum-holiday trip, met with an unfortunate accident and suffered a fracture in her spine. She is currently hospitalised in Bali and remains under medical observation. Following further evaluation by the doctors, Nushrratt will be undergoing spine surgery,” the statement read.

The team further revealed that arrangements are being made to bring Nushrratt Bharuccha back to Mumbai via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery. Her health and immediate medical care remain the priority at present.

“At present, our immediate priority is her health and ensuring she receives the necessary medical care. We are currently making arrangements to bring Nushrratt back to Mumbai from Bali via an air ambulance, where she will undergo the surgery. Given the nature of the injury and the surgery, Nushrratt will need time to rest and recover, and her work commitments over the next few weeks are likely to be affected.”

The statement also requested fans and well-wishers to respect the actress’ privacy while she focuses on her treatment and recovery. Her team expressed gratitude for the concern and good wishes being extended towards her and said that further updates would be shared when appropriate.

“We request everyone to respect her privacy at this time and allow her the space to focus on her treatment and recovery. We are grateful for everyone’s concern and good wishes and will share further updates as and when appropriate,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is expected to feature in an upcoming film directed by Remo D’Souza. The project also stars Tiger Shroff, Pashmina Roshan, Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. However, as confirmed by her team, her work commitments over the coming weeks are likely to be affected as she undergoes treatment and begins her recovery.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Pashmina Roshan join Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee, Elvish Yadav in Remo D’Souza’s untitled action film

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.