The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actors share the trailer on social media as Anuj Saini’s directorial debut introduces six newcomers.

The trailer of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar has caught the attention of actors associated with the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Raayo S Bakhirta, who were part of the earlier films from the Luv Ranjan universe, have shared their reactions to the trailer of the upcoming youth entertainer.

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Raayo S Bakhirta react to Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar trailer; give shoutout to Luv Ranjan’s new generation

Presented by Luv Films and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar marks the directorial debut of Anuj Saini. The film introduces six new actors — Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra — and revolves around young relationships, romance and the situations that emerge as the characters navigate love.

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who featured in both Pyaar Ka Punchnama films, shared the trailer on social media and addressed the film’s title while sending a message to its new cast. She wrote, “Phir se?? D-o-b-a-r-a?? Doosri baar?? Kya?? I hope iss baar atleast yeh log, pyaar ke saath saath rishta bhi nibhaaye! Ready for just, October 23rd!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)



Nushrratt’s association with the franchise dates back to the first Pyaar Ka Punchnama, followed by its sequel, making her reaction to the new film particularly connected to the Luv Ranjan banner’s earlier youth-centric films. The upcoming project, however, features a new cast and a new director while retaining Luv Ranjan as its producer.

Raayo S Bakhirta, who played Vikrant Choudhary in the first instalment of Pyaar Ka Punchnama, also shared the Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar trailer on Instagram. His social media post adds to the connection between the upcoming film and the earlier franchise, even though the new project introduces a separate set of characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raayo S Bakhirta (@raayoraayo)



The trailer of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar offers a glimpse into its young ensemble and their romantic equations, with humour and relationship situations forming a key part of the narrative.

Directed by Anuj Saini, the film is presented by Luv Films and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026.

Also Read: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Anubhav Bassi, Gurleen Pannu and Devesh Dixit roast six debutantes ahead of September 21 trailer

More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.