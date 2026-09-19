Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra face a hilarious round of questions in the new promotional video.

The makers of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar have unveiled a fun promotional video featuring Anubhav Bassi, Gurleen Pannu and Devesh Dixit, who turn their attention towards the film’s six debutantes. Filled with cheeky questions, jibes and banter, the video offers a glimpse into the youthful energy surrounding the upcoming romantic film ahead of its trailer release on September 21, 2026.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: Anubhav Bassi, Gurleen Pannu and Devesh Dixit roast six debutantes ahead of September 21 trailer

The video brings Bassi, Pannu and Dixit face-to-face with Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra. Instead of conventional introductions, the newcomers find themselves at the receiving end of a playful roast, with the trio questioning who these new faces are and throwing unexpected jibes their way.

From asking, “Hain Kaun Yeh Log?” to joking about whether Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar could actually be Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3, the interaction turns into a light-hearted introduction to the film’s young cast. The exchanges also give the debutantes an opportunity to showcase their personalities before audiences get to see them in the trailer.

The video has been positioned as a prelude to the film’s trailer, which is set to arrive on September 21. With six newcomers at the centre of the story, the makers have used the humorous interaction to introduce the cast while giving audiences a glimpse of the chemistry and camaraderie surrounding the project.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is presented by Luv Films and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is directed by Anuj Saini and marks a new chapter for its six debut actors — Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

While the newly released video focuses on the cast’s off-screen banter, the upcoming trailer is expected to offer a closer look at the film’s characters, relationships and storyline.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 23, 2026. Before that, the trailer will be unveiled on September 21, giving audiences their first extended glimpse into the film.

Also Read: Luv Ranjan unveils first look of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar featuring six debutants, film to release on October 23

More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

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