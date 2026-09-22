Nora Fatehi recently opened up about her decision to move to India at the age of 22 to pursue her aspirations of becoming an actor and performer. Speaking on the Untriggered Podcast, Nora recalled her early connection with Bollywood and what encouraged her to take the step despite the challenges that came with starting over in a new country.

Nora Fatehi recalls moving to India at 22 to pursue Bollywood dreams: “You have to be fearless”

Nora said she had grown up watching Hindi films and was drawn to the way Bollywood combines music, dance and cinema. She recalled having an instinct that encouraged her to take the leap and explore a career in the industry.

“Bollywood does music, dance and cinema all in one, this makes so much sense. I grew up watching so many Bollywood films, but I had some feeling inside that pushed me and then the rest is history. Somewhere I feel like you have to be fearless. I knew I wanted to become famous and do cinema and find a way to mix dancing with cinema and do all of that, Bollywood essentially,” she shared.

Reflecting on her approach after returning to India, Nora said she became focused on building her career and learning the language while attending auditions. She also stressed the importance of staying connected to her personal values while pursuing her ambitions.

She said, “I came back with a different energy. It was like a go-getter energy. No social life, no friends, no going out. You need to make sure you learn the language and audition, audition, audition. And the one thing that I maintained because it was so important was to maintain my values. My values, my integrity all the way through.”

She further added, “Pursue your dreams, pursue your passion but don’t let go of your values and integrity.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi has started shooting for The Royals Season 2, in which she stars alongside Ishan Khatter. The actress has also been involved in several music projects this year, including her association with the FIFA World Cup 2026 journey. Her recent releases include ‘Siir Siir’, which featured on the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, along with ‘Champions’, ‘Locked In’ and ‘Slay to the Rhythm’.

Also Read : Nora Fatehi begins shooting for The Royals Season 2: First sneak peek from shoot diaries is here

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