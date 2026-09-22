Dia Mirza reveals she mortgaged her first home to make Vidya Balan’s Bobby Jasoos; says, “I was willing to put what I had on the line”

At a time when conversations around female-led films and women producers were beginning to gain more attention in the Hindi film industry, Dia Mirza took a personal financial risk to back a project she strongly believed in. In 2014, the actress turned producer with Bobby Jasoos, which starred Vidya Balan in the lead. Looking back at the making of the film, Mirza revealed that she had mortgaged her first-ever purchased home to help bring the project to life.

Dia Mirza reveals she mortgaged her first home to make Vidya Balan’s Bobby Jasoos; says, “I was willing to put what I had on the line”

For Mirza, producing Bobby Jasoos was about standing by a story she believed deserved to be told and supporting an actor she deeply respected. The film was ready to go into production, Balan had committed her dates, and the team was in place. However, when potential studios and financiers backed out, Mirza was left with the decision of whether to continue with the film or let the project go ahead.

“I had bought my first home after years of working, and I mortgaged it to take a bank loan so we could make the film. It wasn’t something I did because I thought it was brave. At that moment, it simply felt like standing by my conviction. We had a story we believed in, an extraordinary actor who had trusted us with her time and talent, and a team that was ready to make the film. I felt we had to honour that,” she shared.

Mirza also spoke about another aspect of the project that remains important to her — ensuring that Vidya Balan was paid fairly for carrying the film. She said she was proud that the production was able to offer Balan the remuneration they felt she deserved.

She added, “One thing I remain very proud of is that we were able to pay Vidya what we believed she deserved. The entire film rested on her shoulders. If we were willing to recognise and remunerate a male actor for carrying a film, why should it be any different for a woman?”

Reflecting on the experience years later, Mirza said her focus is less on the financial risk she took and more on the opportunity to support another woman’s talent. She also highlighted the importance of women creating opportunities for themselves within the industry.

“I was young, I believed fiercely in the film and I was willing to put what I had on the line for that belief. Looking back, what stays with me most is not the risk. It is the privilege of having been able to stand behind another woman’s talent and create something together. Women supporting women can change not only whose stories get told, but who gets the opportunity to tell them,” she stated.

Directed by Samar Shaikh, Bobby Jasoos follows Bilqees Ahmed, a woman from Hyderabad who aspires to become a detective while dealing with various challenges along the way. The film featured Vidya Balan in the lead role.

Also Read : Dia Mirza reflects on Miss India days, credits Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen for their support: “Lara Dutta just took me under her wing”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.