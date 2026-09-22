Zee TV has extended its focus on women beyond television with its ‘Zee TV Ladies Special’ initiative during Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai. As part of the initiative, the channel has introduced a dedicated ‘Ladies Special Toilet’ near the city’s popular Parel Cha Raja pandal, offering women access to a safe and hygienic washroom facility from September 14 to 24.

Zee TV Ladies Special: Zee TV Brings ‘ladies special’ washroom initiative to Parel Cha Raja for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi sees thousands of devotees visiting pandals across Mumbai. With women often spending several hours navigating crowded streets and queues for darshan, access to a clean and safe washroom can become an important part of their overall experience. In high-footfall areas, the availability of basic sanitation facilities can be limited, making it difficult for women to participate in festivities comfortably.

Women may sometimes plan their outings around the availability of washrooms, limit their water intake or depend on cafes and restaurants to access clean facilities. During large public celebrations, these challenges can become more noticeable. Through ‘Zee TV Ladies Special’, the channel aims to bring attention to this everyday need and make access to sanitation easier during the festive period.

The dedicated washroom has been installed near Parel Cha Raja and is designed to be easily identifiable and accessible to women visiting the area. It will remain available from September 14 to 24, allowing visitors to use the facility while taking part in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Several female artists from Zee TV also visited the facility and extended their support to the initiative. Their participation helped draw attention to the conversation around women’s hygiene and the need for accessible sanitation facilities in public spaces.

Speaking about the initiative, Mangesh Kulkarni, Chief Channel Officer, Zee TV, said, “Zee TV has always believed that the role of a brand is not just to reflect society, but also to influence it in meaningful ways. Our stories have given women a voice, celebrated their choices and challenged the conventions that often define their journeys. With ‘Zee TV Ladies Special’, we are taking that philosophy a step further by identifying the everyday gaps that women experience and finding ways to make a tangible difference. For us, the larger vision is to build a culture where women’s needs are not treated as an afterthought, but are instinctively considered when we create, participate and shape public spaces. ‘Ladies Special’ is one expression of that belief. We hope it becomes more than an installation during the festive season and instead contributes to a larger shift in how we think about women’s comfort, dignity and participation in everyday life.”

Through the initiative, Zee TV has sought to highlight how addressing everyday needs can contribute to making public celebrations more accessible and comfortable for women.

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