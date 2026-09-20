The folklore-fantasy thriller team met the Chief Minister after following the tradition of Chhath Pooja and discussed the film’s cultural roots.

The team of The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest recently met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary following their observance of the traditional Chhath Pooja. During the meeting, the Chief Minister appreciated the cast and crew for bringing the traditions and rituals of Bihar to mainstream Hindi cinema through the upcoming film.

The Vvaan team meets Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary; Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia Film gets appreciation for showcasing their traditions

The team shared their experience of meeting the Chief Minister and expressed gratitude for the response they have received from Bihar and its people. In a statement, they said, “Overwhelmed and grateful for the love and warmth we have received from Bihar and its people …. It was a privilege to meet the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary and share the world of THE VVAAN. Grateful for the support and encouragement as we bring this story which is rooted in spirit of the soil.”

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The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is an upcoming folklore-fantasy thriller directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, known for Panchayat, from a story written by TVF founder Arunabh Kumar. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, with Sunil Grover, Anup Soni, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul among the supporting cast.

The narrative draws from Indian mythology and cultural folklore. Sidharth Malhotra plays an urban, rational man who returns to his ancestral village and initially dismisses the centuries-old beliefs surrounding a forbidden, sacred forest. However, after venturing beyond its boundaries after sunset, he unknowingly awakens an ancient divine deity and finds himself facing supernatural forces that threaten the village.

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, led by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, in association with TVF Motion Pictures and 11:11 Productions, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest is slated to release theatrically on September 25, 2026.

The film is expected to explore folklore and mythology against the backdrop of rural traditions, while bringing the supernatural thriller genre to the big screen. Following its theatrical run, the film is slated to have an exclusive streaming premiere on a major OTT platform.

Also Read: Ektaa R Kapoor takes a DIG at ‘out-of-touch’ creators: “Humne desh se judna bandh kar diya; apne aap ko upar samajhte hain”; Tamannaah Bhatia reveals her pandit, watchman was impressed by The Vvaan’s Chhath depiction

More Pages: The Vvaan Box Office Collection

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