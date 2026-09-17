Nikhil Advani shares throwback photo with an emotional note for Salman Khan: “When I needed him the most, he called and put his hand on my shoulder”

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani recently shared an emotional note for Salman Khan after he and actor Bhuvan Bam were invited to the actor’s Galaxy residence for a special screening of The Revolutionaries. Reflecting on his association with Salman, Nikhil shared a post featuring a recent picture of the two, followed by a throwback image from their earlier collaboration.

Nikhil Advani shares throwback photo with an emotional note for Salman Khan: “When I needed him the most, he called and put his hand on my shoulder”

In his note, Nikhil recalled a difficult phase in his life when Salman reached out to him and offered his support. Describing the impact of that gesture, the filmmaker wrote, “When I needed him the most, he called and put his hand on my shoulder. Suddenly everything seemed not to be so dark anymore. 20 yrs later, when I was proud of the work that I have done and wanted to show it to him, he once again put his hand on my shoulder. I am forever grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Nikhil and Salman’s professional association goes back to 2007, when they worked together on Salaam-E-Ishq. Directed by Nikhil, the romantic drama featured a multi-starrer cast, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Akshaye Khanna, John Abraham, Vidya Balan and Govinda.

Their collaboration continued several years later with Hero, which was released in 2015. The film marked another project between Salman and Nikhil, with Salman also associated with the film as a producer.

Over the years, the filmmaker and actor have maintained a connection that has extended beyond their professional collaborations. Nikhil’s latest post reflects on Salman’s support during different phases of his journey, while also marking the opportunity to share his recent work with the actor.

The special screening at Salman’s Galaxy residence brought Nikhil and Bhuvan Bam together with the actor, with Nikhil using the occasion to look back at their long association. His message highlighted the personal significance of Salman’s support and the filmmaker’s gratitude towards him.

Also Read : Pratibha Ranta takes on fierce revolutionary role in The Revolutionaries, Director Nikkhil Advani says, “The world will see your heart and soul”

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