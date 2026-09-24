Priyanka had also wished Nick on his birthday, calling him the man who makes “all our dreams come true.”

Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of his ‘perfect birthday week’ celebrations with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; see post Nick Jonas recently gave fans a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, sharing a series of

Nick Jonas recently gave fans a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, sharing a series of pictures and videos featuring his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. The singer, who turned 34 on September 17, described the celebrations as a “perfect birthday week” and credited Priyanka for making the occasion special.

Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of his ‘perfect birthday week’ celebrations with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti Marie; see post Nick Jonas recently gave fans a glimpse into his birthday celebrations, sharing a series of

Nick shared the carousel on social media on Wednesday with the caption, “A perfect birthday week thanks to my @priyankachopra.” The post featured several moments from the celebrations, including pictures of the couple spending time together on a golf course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen leaning towards Nick for a kiss while the two enjoy their time on the golf course. Another photograph features the couple spending the day golfing with their family. The carousel also included a picture of Nick’s birthday cake, which was decorated with chocolate bars, cookies and marshmallows. The cake featured a wooden-style topper that read, “Happy Birthday 34 Nick.”

Nick also shared a picture of his daughter Malti Marie, who was dressed in a colourful outfit and seated on a chair. The final picture in the carousel showed Nick and Priyanka sharing a kiss, offering another glimpse into their birthday celebrations.

The post came shortly after Priyanka had wished Nick on his birthday with a social media carousel of her own. Among the pictures was a moment of Priyanka kissing Nick on the cheek. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the man that makes all our dreams come true.. everyday. We love you, Gaga.”

Priyanka and Nick began dating in 2018 and got married later that year in December. Their wedding took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies over multiple days. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in 2022 through surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Also Read : Priyanka Chopra Jonas wishes Nick Jonas on his 34th birthday with loved-up photos and Malti’s adorable video; see post

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