Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi recently discussed the appearance-based expectations that actors can face in the film industry. Their comments came amid a broader conversation around beauty standards in Bollywood, following Salman Khan’s remarks on Bigg Boss while addressing trolls who targeted Katrina Kaif over her postpartum body. The actors pointed out that such expectations are not restricted to women and that men can also be judged based on their physical appearance.

Pratik Gandhi on losing roles for not looking ‘rich enough’: “It’s very weird”

Speaking to News18, Pratik Gandhi recalled facing a similar situation during the early stages of his career. He revealed that he had lost out on television roles because he did not fit what was considered a “rich” look. Pratik said that even today, aspiring actors receive casting messages specifying that only “rich-looking” actors should apply.

He said, “This happened in my initial years when I would audition for television shows. Even today, when I speak to my friends, I realise that the messages that get forwarded to aspiring actors is still the same. There’s a requirement of rich-looking actors and that those who are rich-looking only should apply. What’s this rich look? I don’t know. It’s very weird.”

Arshad Warsi reacted to the idea, calling it “the stupidest thing ever”. Director Tigmanshu Dhulia also weighed in, linking the perception to India’s long-standing preference for fair skin. According to him, casting decisions can sometimes be influenced by the assumption that wealthy people are fair-skinned, leading to preferences for fair-complexioned and tall actors when casting affluent characters.

Arshad further spoke about being realistic about his own appearance and the kind of roles he can portray. He said, “Tomorrow if I say that I look like Hrithik Roshan, then I’m a fool. One has got to be realistic. I’m not 6’2". I’ve to be realistic about that. These are simple facts. If a guy thinks he’s outstandingly good-looking, then he’s demented and has lost the plot. If you ask me to play Thor, I’ll have a problem with that because I’m not that person and that’s not how I look. You’ve to be practical somewhere.”

Arshad and Pratik will be seen together in the crime drama Ghamasaan, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Arshad will next appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s King, while Pratik has Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Hum Hindustani in his upcoming lineup.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Pratik Gandhi says his Ghamasaan character Aditya “is not scared of losing anything which makes him very powerful”

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