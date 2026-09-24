Anupam Kher receives commendation from Georgia governor for contributions to cinema, education and arts: “I will cherish this moment”

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher has received a commendation from Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp in recognition of his contribution to cinema, education and the arts, as well as his role in strengthening cultural ties between India and the United States.

Anupam Kher receives commendation from Georgia governor for contributions to cinema, education and arts: “I will cherish this moment”

Anupam shared pictures and videos from the occasion on Instagram, giving a glimpse of his visit to the Georgia State Capitol, where the commendation was presented to him by Governor Kemp. The actor was also honoured in the presence of First Lady Marty Kemp. During the occasion, Anupam presented the Governor and First Lady with a “Rudraksh Mala from Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi.”

Sharing his thoughts on the recognition, Anupam wrote, “COMMENDATION FROM GOVERNOR OF GEORGIA, USA! PROUD! Standing in the Georgia State Capitol, home of the Georgia General Assembly, I felt a deep sense of gratitude as Governor Brian P. Kemp personally presented me with a commendation from the State of Georgia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He added, “I was honoured to receive it in the presence of First Lady Marty Kemp. I was happy to present them with a Rudraksh Mala from Kashi Vishwanath temple, Varanasi!”

The actor further explained that the commendation acknowledged his work across cinema, education and the arts while also highlighting the connection between India and the US. “The commendation speaks of my work in cinema, education and the arts, and of the bond between India and the United States. To have that journey recognised so far from home is deeply moving,” he wrote.

Anupam also mentioned sharing the occasion with the Consul General and Deputy Consul General of India in Atlanta, his tour promoters and members of the Indian community.

“This is the third such honour I have received in the United States during our tour in the past twenty days,” he revealed.

Reflecting on his role as an Indian actor working internationally, Anupam wrote, “But what a wonderful feeling it is to be an unofficial cultural ambassador for India To share our stories, our art and a little bit of our country with people around the world. Honours like this bring me joy and remind me of that responsibility.”

He concluded by thanking Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp for their warmth and generosity, adding, “I will cherish this moment. Jai Hind!”

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