The first half of 2026 saw Netflix India introduce new formats, record-breaking titles and globally successful originals across reality shows, films and series.

Netflix India celebrates five major milestones in the first half of 2026 with Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza, Taskaree and more

The first half of 2026 has been an eventful period for Netflix India, with the streaming platform introducing new formats and achieving several milestones across its original content slate. From launching its first captive reality show to seeing Indian films and series make an impact on global charts, the platform has expanded its footprint across genres, languages and international markets.

Netflix India celebrates five major milestones in the first half of 2026 with Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza, Taskaree and more

Here is a look at five notable milestones that stood out during the year:

1. Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza becomes Netflix India's first captive reality show

Netflix India entered a new space in unscripted entertainment with Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza, produced in collaboration with Ektaa Kapoor. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the Jailers, the reality series has generated significant conversation among viewers. The show climbed to the No. 2 spot on Netflix India's trending list after its initial episodes, with contestants including Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and Akanksha Chamola becoming key talking points on social media. The series combines competitive gameplay, interpersonal dynamics and unexpected twists, marking a new format for the platform.

2. Sunny Deol makes his streaming debut with Ikka

Courtroom drama Ikka, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, brings together Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna in a legal face-off. The project marks Sunny Deol's debut on a streaming platform while also seeing him return to the courtroom genre decades after one of his most memorable performances in that space. The film joins Netflix India's growing slate of collaborations with established filmmakers and actors.

3. Made in Korea becomes the first South Indian film to top Netflix's global charts

Tamil-Korean drama Made in Korea, written and directed by Ra. Karthik and starring Priyanka Mohan, achieved a notable international milestone by becoming the first South Indian film to reach the No. 1 position on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Films list. The cross-cultural drama also entered the Top 10 rankings in 53 countries, including markets across Latin America, South Korea, Taiwan and South Africa.

4. Accused becomes the Indian film that reached the widest global audience

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta, Accused emerged as one of Netflix India's biggest international performers. The psychological drama reached No. 2 on the Global Top 10 Non-English Films list and trended in 72 countries, making it the Indian film that has appeared in the highest number of countries on the platform's charts.

5. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web tops the Global Non-English TV rankings

Crime thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, created by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Raghav M. Jairath, achieved another first by becoming the first Indian series to claim the No. 1 spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English TV list. Headlined by Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and Zoya Afroz, the series introduced global audiences to a story centred on Indian customs officers and cross-border smuggling.

With several firsts across reality programming, feature films and scripted series, Netflix India's 2026 slate reflects the platform's continued investment in diverse storytelling formats and projects with international appeal. As the year progresses, these milestones also highlight the increasing global reach of Indian content and the growing demand for stories that resonate with audiences across different regions.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza 2: “Why did you come here? To show your stupidity?”

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