Actors Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, who won the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award for their performances in Raakh, spoke about their acting journeys and the reception to the series in an exclusive interaction with IMDb.

Akash Makhija recalls Rajkummar Rao’s call after watching Raakh: “You guys have no idea what you’ve done”

Makhija recalled that his interest in acting began after watching Paresh Rawal’s character Baburao in Hera Pheri. He said, “When Hera Pheri came out, I was absolutely captivated, perhaps even obsessed, by Paresh Rawal’s character, Baburao. I used to mimic him every single day. I even declared at home that I would become an actor. It’s funny to think that it all started with that Baburao character, and now, here I am, having played the role of Babu.”

Yadav said acting was never part of his original plan and that he had hoped to pursue a career in cricket. He said, “My initial plan was actually to pursue sports. I was into cricket, and it never even crossed my wildest dreams that I would enter the entertainment industry or take up acting. I wanted to represent India.” He added that his path shifted after college. “I ventured into acting after college and did theatre in Chandigarh for seven or eight years, while continuing to audition. My first role was a small part in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan.”

Makhija also shared the moment actor Rajkummar Rao reached out to him after watching Raakh. He said, “I received a message from Rajkummar Rao on Instagram asking me to send him my number. He called me and said, ‘You guys have no idea what you’ve done.’”

Raakh features Akash Makhija in the role of Babu and Ramandeep Yadav as Rajjo, marking breakout performances for both actors in the series.

Also Read: Ramandeep Yadav and Akash Makhija on humanising and understanding the minds behind the criminals in Prime Video’s Raakh: “I didn’t want to approach him as a villain”

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