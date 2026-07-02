After an earlier clash with Farah Khan, Ram Kapoor finds himself facing tough questions from Kangana Ranaut over his attitude and approach to the game.

The latest episode of Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza Season 2 witnessed yet another heated exchange involving actor Ram Kapoor. This time with former host of the reality show - Kangana Ranaut, who had made a special appearance on it, which is now being hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. Known for her no-nonsense approach, Kangana confronted the contestant over his conduct in the house, leading to a tense verbal showdown that has quickly grabbed viewers' attention.

Kangana Ranaut slams Ram Kapoor on Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza 2: “Why did you come here? To show your stupidity?”

Addressing Ram Kapoor, Kangana questioned his attitude towards the competition and did not hold back in expressing her disappointment. She said, "Ramji, you shouldn't have taken the game so seriously. And if you think that you are too big for this jail, then why did you come here? To show your stupidity?"

Responding to Kangana's remarks, Ram Kapoor maintained his stance and replied, "When the time comes, I will own my truth as well as, or better than, anybody here." However, Kangana was unconvinced by his explanation and advised him against justifying his actions. She remarked, "Don't defend yourself if you want to improve."

The confrontation comes after Ram Kapoor had earlier locked horns with host of the show Farah Khan. During their interaction, Farah pointed out that despite playing lead roles throughout his acting career, Ram had faded into the background inside the Lock Upp house.

She had told him, "I want to ask you, in every show you do, you're playing the lead. But after coming here, you have become a background actor." When Ram attempted to interrupt by raising his hand, Farah continued, "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not funny." Ram, however, stood by his behaviour and said, "For me, it is funny. I am the way I am, just like this." Farah further remarked, "What you are doing, this lecturing, you're not like that at all." Refusing to back down, Ram responded, "Toh nikaal do. I am not going to change. I am the way I am." Ending the exchange with a sharp observation, Farah said, "Those people who don't change become dinosaurs." To this, Ram replied, "I will become a dinosaur."

With Kangana too now echoing concerns about Ram Kapoor's approach to the game, his journey inside Lock Upp Sach Ya Saza Season 2 appears to be under increasing scrutiny. Whether the actor takes the criticism on board or continues to stand by his methods remains to be seen in the episodes ahead.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut makes special comeback to Lock Upp 2 after hosting season 1

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