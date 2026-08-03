Neha Dhupia is set to present her latest film 52 Blue to Australian audiences as the film gears up for its Australian premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The screening marks another significant milestone in the film's festival journey, with the actress expressing her excitement about taking the emotionally driven story to an international platform.

Neha Dhupia talks about 52 Blue: “It’s a deeply emotional and honest narrative”

Sharing her thoughts ahead of the premiere, Neha reflected on the impact the film has had on her personally and professionally. “I’m incredibly grateful that 52 Blue is premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Every film has its own journey, but some stories leave a lasting impact on you as an actor, and 52 Blue is definitely one of them. It's a deeply emotional and honest narrative that stayed with me long after the camera stopped rolling," she said.

The actress also spoke about the significance of introducing the film to audiences beyond India, highlighting cinema's ability to transcend boundaries. She went on to add, “It's always rewarding when a story you've believed in finds audiences beyond borders. Cinema has the power to connect people through emotions, irrespective of language or geography, and I hope 52 Blue resonates with everyone who watches it at IFFM."

Neha further praised the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for consistently championing meaningful storytelling and diverse cinematic voices. “IFFM has consistently celebrated diverse voices and meaningful storytelling. To have 52 Blue showcased there is a matter of immense pride for our entire team. I'm looking forward to sharing this experience with audiences in Australia and hearing their reactions," she shared.

The Australian premiere adds another chapter to 52 Blue's journey on the global festival circuit. For Neha Dhupia, the screening represents an opportunity to bring a story she deeply believes in, to a wider audience while celebrating Indian cinema on an international stage through one of the world's leading festivals dedicated to Indian films.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia opens up on finding new confidence through 52 Blue: “It took a filmmaker from Egypt to see me like this”

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