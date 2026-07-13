Neha Dhupia says her latest international film 52 Blue has given her much more than global exposure, describing it as a project that helped her rediscover herself as an actor. Speaking a day after the film's London premiere, Dhupia shared that watching the completed film changed her perspective on her own performance and career.

Neha Dhupia opens up on finding new confidence through 52 Blue: “It took a filmmaker from Egypt to see me like this”

Reflecting on the experience, she said, "I would've accepted everyone's congratulations until yesterday. But the difference between speaking to you yesterday and today is that I've now seen the film. I'm genuinely proud because it's one of those films that adds something to your body of work. Every film has its own fate, I don't know where this one will go, but there's a dialogue my character Lakshmi says: 'Everything you do and everyone you meet is pushing you in a direction you're meant to be in.' That's exactly how I feel about this film."

Directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi, 52 Blue offered Dhupia the chance to portray Lakshmi, a woman from Kerala carrying deep emotional burdens. The actor admitted she initially doubted she would be cast, believing such layered roles had become increasingly rare for her.

She explained, "When they first called and told me about this woman from Kerala who's carrying so much emotional weight and eventually ends up living on an island, I was convinced I wasn't going to get the part. You fight for roles like these at the beginning of your career, and then somewhere along the way you stop expecting them."

Dhupia also reflected on how the film challenged the industry's perception of her. "It took a filmmaker from Egypt to notice that he could see me like this. At one point, even I had forgotten that I could see myself like this. You start believing you have range, but then you slowly surrender to the box people put you in. I had opened one side of that box through films like Mithya and A Thursday, but after a point the rules become the same. That's why it's so special when somebody else's belief in you helps you rediscover yourself."

Her first interaction with El Arabi took place over Zoom, but the director's observations left a lasting impact. Dhupia recalled him telling her, "When I look at you, I feel like you've been through a lot. Your eyes tell me you're strong, but somewhere you haven't given up." She added that the filmmaker believed motherhood had brought qualities that were essential for Lakshmi's character. "Honestly, if this film had come to me before I had children, I don't think I would've been able to play Lakshmi the same way," she said.

Although she once aspired to establish herself in international cinema, Dhupia now says her priorities have evolved. While she would welcome global opportunities, she is equally content if 52 Blue leads to more meaningful and challenging work within India.

The actor also shared that filmmaker Prakash Jha's appreciation after the London screening became one of the biggest moments of validation for her. She said his words reinforced the importance of being seen differently by filmmakers, adding that sometimes a fresh perspective is all an actor needs.

Looking back at the experience of watching herself on the big screen, Dhupia described 52 Blue as one of the most vulnerable performances of her career. "This film made me braver than I've ever been. There's no makeup, no vanity, nothing to hide behind. You're completely exposed. I didn't think I was brave enough to do something like this. If I can be this raw and still feel proud of what I've done, then I know I can do so much more," she said, while revealing that she still hopes to headline a sports biopic someday.

Despite spending more than two decades working across films, television, OTT platforms and podcasts, Dhupia admitted she continues to wish for a wider range of opportunities. "I don't value my versatility enough myself," she said candidly, adding that while she is grateful for a long-lasting career and audience recognition, it still hurts when filmmakers she admires never consider her for roles she believes she could perform.

Also Read : Neha Dhupia’s debut International Film 52 Blue to open London Indian Film Festival

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