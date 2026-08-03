Ramayana costume designers BREAK silence on Sai Pallavi’s blouse and Lara Dutta’s ‘TV serial’ look criticism: “This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There’s thought behind every thread”

Ramayana’s trailer was finally unveiled last week and, as expected, it has sparked considerable discussion. While the film’s scale, performances and casting have received widespread praise, a section of the audience has criticised its costume design. Some viewers questioned the decision to depict Sita, played by Sai Pallavi, in blouses, arguing that the styling differs from conventional portrayals of mythological characters. Kaikeyi’s costumes, worn by Lara Dutta, were also compared to those typically seen in television serials. Now, the film’s costume designers, Rimple and Harpreet Narulah, have responded to the criticism and explained the creative thought behind their choices.

Ramayana costume designers BREAK silence on Sai Pallavi’s blouse and Lara Dutta’s ‘TV serial’ look criticism: “This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There’s thought behind every thread”

In an interview with The Times of India, Rimple Narulah said, “An epic like Ramayana has lived in our collective consciousness for generations. There will always be opinions about the casting, costumes, visual effects and what people believe is right or wrong. We were prepared for that. What has kept us grounded is our honesty towards our craft.”

When asked about Sita’s blouses, Rimple explained, “When I close my eyes and think of Goddess Sita, I don’t think about archaeological authenticity. I wanted my Goddess, the one sitting in my mandir, to look like the image that has lived in my consciousness. That was a deliberate choice.”

As for Lara Dutta’s look, Harpreet Narulah remarked, “The green in her costume represents motherhood, while the deep maroon reflects the emotional strength and darkness of the decision she has to make. She is torn between her own son and Ram. Every colour was chosen with intention. Sometimes people react too quickly before understanding the thought behind it.”

He also said, “This is our attempt to make an ancient epic speak visually to a new generation. There’s thought behind every thread. We want to appeal to viewers – don’t decide before you see it. Watch it, experience it and then form your opinion.”

Meanwhile, Rimple opined, “There aren’t preserved garments from that period that we can simply recreate. We’ve all grown up seeing calendar art, miniature paintings, temple imagery and Raja Ravi Varma’s interpretations. Ramayana itself has been interpreted differently across cultures and countries. This is our interpretation.”

Also Read: Ramayana faces fresh controversy as Shri Ramlila Mahasangh seeks preview screening, warns of protests over alleged inaccuracies

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