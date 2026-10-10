Composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, the track offers a glimpse into the film’s blend of Indian folklore, family dynamics and supernatural intrigue ahead of its Dussehra release.

The makers of Nayyi Navelli have released the theme song ‘The World of Mohini’, offering another glimpse into the fantasy entertainer headlined by Yami Gautam Dhar. Composed and produced by G. V. Prakash Kumar, the track introduces listeners to the film’s eccentric universe, which brings together Indian folklore, family dynamics and unexpected twists.

Nayyi Navelli theme song ‘The World of Mohini’ out: Yami Gautam Dhar unveils a new side of the fantasy entertainer

Presented by Zee Music Company in association with Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow Production, ‘The World of Mohini’ features an energetic musical arrangement, a prominent chorus and a distinctly desi flavour. The song places Yami Gautam Dhar’s character, Mohini, at the centre of the film’s fantastical setting, showcasing a different avatar of the actor.

The track follows the previously released songs ‘Bhabhi Tabaahi’ and ‘Phata Patakha’, expanding the film’s musical identity ahead of its theatrical release. ‘The World of Mohini’ is now available on Amazon Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn and YouTube Music.

The composition features male chorus vocals by Sugandh Shekar, Abhijith Rao and Shridhar Ramesh, alongside female chorus vocals by Fathima Henna, Aishwarya Anil Kumar and Indu Sanath. The makers have positioned the song as an introduction to the film’s tone, hinting at the mix of fantasy, action and family entertainment that audiences can expect.

Director Balaji Mohan spoke about the thought behind the track, explaining how it reflects the contrast between the film’s familiar family setting and its fantastical elements. “Nayyi Navelli brings together two very different worlds: the warmth and familiarity of a family setting, and a fantastical world where things can take some truly unexpected turns. We wanted the theme track to capture that contrast. There’s a little mystery in the music, a sense of playfulness, and something slightly mischievous running through it all. That mix is very much at the heart of the film too. You have a family and a world that feel familiar, but the story takes them places you wouldn’t quite expect. The theme captures that spirit, giving you a sense of the film’s tonality without spelling everything out,” he said.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, Nayyi Navelli also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee, Prateek Pachori, Akshat Singh, Babita Pandey, Ajay Pal and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Nayyi Navelli is scheduled to arrive in cinemas across India on October 16, ahead of Dussehra. With the release of ‘The World of Mohini’, the makers have offered audiences another preview of the film’s blend of folklore, mystery and family-oriented entertainment.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Aanand L Rai calls Nayyi Navelli actor Yami Gautam Dhar “good student, fighter”; says his upcoming fantasy family entertainer is thank you to all women around

More Pages: Nayyi Navelli Box Office Collection

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