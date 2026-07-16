Actor Archana Puran Singh has reflected on her school days and her decision to pursue acting instead of the civil services, ahead of the premiere of Prime Video’s Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya. Singh recalled that her teachers had expected her to join the IAS or IFS, given her academic record.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: Archana Puran Singh recalls teachers wanted her to join the IAS or IFS; says, “They were genuinely disappointed”

Singh said, “I was always first in class and definitely a teacher’s favourite. My teachers kept saying, ‘You should join the IAS or IFS.’ Back then, if you were good at academics, people automatically assumed you’d pursue one of those careers. That’s exactly what my teachers expected of me too. So when I told them I wanted to become an actor and entered the film industry, they were genuinely disappointed. They simply couldn’t understand why I would walk away from what they believed was such a promising future. Strangely, I was both a teacher’s favourite and a disappointment to them. Looking back now, I find it quite amusing. But life has a funny way of working out. Acting gave me a career filled with love, laughter, and experiences I could never have imagined. I hope that if any of my teachers are watching me today, they know their favourite student carved her own path, and it turned out to be the right one.”

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya is a Prime Original series that explores themes of hope, resilience, and community as an unlikely headmaster rallies his staff to transform the institution despite everyday challenges, limited resources, and difficult odds.

The seven-episode comedy-drama is directed by Himank Gaur and created and executive produced by Biswapati Sarkar and Sameer Saxena under the banner of Posham Pa Pictures. It is written by Biswapati Sarkar, Akshay Asthana, Nupur Pai, Tatsat Pandey, and Meghna Srivastava.

The series is led by Kay Kay Menon, with a cast that includes Archana Puran Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Naveen Kasturia, Prasanna Bisht, Deven Bhojani, Ajitesh Gupta, Annapurna Soni, and Prachee Shah in lead roles. Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles, across India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide on July 24.

Also Read: Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya director Himank Gaur on casting Kay Kay Menon, “We have never really seen him do comedy like this before”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.