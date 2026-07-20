The actor blended classic British tailoring with a meaningful nod to his alma mater while attending the India vs England Test match in London.

Saif Ali Khan makes an attention grabbing appearance at Lord’s Stadium; heritage-inspired Winchester College tie becomes the highlight of his look

Saif Ali Khan made a stylish appearance at the recently concluded India vs England Test match at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, but it wasn't just his sharp tailoring that caught the internet's attention. While the actor exuded effortless sophistication in a well-cut suit, it was a subtle accessory—his tie—that sparked curiosity among fashion enthusiasts and fans alike.

Saif Ali Khan makes an attention grabbing appearance at Lord’s Stadium; heritage-inspired Winchester College tie becomes the highlight of his look

The actor was seen sporting an Old Wykehamist tie, the official alumni tie of Winchester College, one of England's oldest and most prestigious educational institutions. More than just a fashion statement, the tie carries deep cultural significance in the United Kingdom, where wearing an old school tie is considered a proud symbol of one's heritage, educational legacy, and lifelong connection to an institution.

Saif's choice of accessory resonated with many who admire his understated yet thoughtful approach to style. Rather than opting for a bold designer logo or a trend-driven piece, the actor chose an item rooted in personal history and tradition. The Old Wykehamist tie is instantly recognizable among Winchester College alumni and reflects a long-standing British custom that continues to hold significance even decades after graduation.

Known for his refined sartorial choices, Saif Ali Khan has often embraced classic menswear with an appreciation for history and craftsmanship. Whether attending film events, public appearances, or international gatherings, the actor frequently incorporates timeless tailoring and heritage-inspired elements into his wardrobe, making his fashion choices stand out for their elegance rather than extravagance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saif Ali Khan (@saifalikhanpataudiworld)



His appearance at Lord's also generated buzz among cricket lovers, as several celebrities were spotted enjoying the much-anticipated India vs England clash. Fans on social media praised Saif's polished look, with many appreciating the story behind the tie after learning about its association with Winchester College.

The appearance once again reinforced Saif's reputation as one of Bollywood's most stylish actors, proving that meaningful details can often make the strongest fashion statement.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The film marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar, a pairing that has delivered several memorable films over the years. Scheduled to hit theatres on September 11, Haiwaan is among the most anticipated releases on Saif's upcoming slate, with fans eager to see the duo reunite on the big screen once again.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan steps into a visually challenged hero role in Haiwaan: “It is one of the most amazing roles”

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