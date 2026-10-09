Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s last rites were performed with full state honours at his Donje farmhouse in Pune on Thursday evening, hours after his mortal remains were transported from Goa. The cremation took place after sunset, leaving several Bollywood celebrities and industry colleagues unable to attend the final rites.

Nana Patekar’s son Malhar explains why actor’s last rites were held after sunset in Pune

Following the cremation, Nana Patekar’s son Malhar spoke to the media and explained the reason behind the delay. He said the family had to transport the actor’s mortal remains from Goa to Pune, which took considerable time because of the distance involved.

“We expected that we would arrive earlier, but it took us some time. He passed away early in the morning so a lot of time had already passed, and it was not advisable to keep the mortal remains for long. Hence, we had to do the cremation after sunset,” Malhar said.

Nana Patekar’s mortal remains brought from Goa

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa on October 8 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula. He was subsequently taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him.

His mortal remains were later taken to Goa Medical College for the required procedures before being transported to Maharashtra. The journey from Goa to Pune resulted in the last rites being held later in the day.

The actor was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje, Pune. His funeral was attended by family members, close friends and several members of the film industry. However, because of the timing, a number of Bollywood colleagues who wished to pay their final respects could not make it to the venue.

VIDEO | Pune: Actor Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje. His son Malhar Patekar says, “…The most important thing is that a person like Nana Sahib never really leaves us. I said this for the past two days as well: a person like Nana Sahib lives on through his work…In Marathi, we call such people ajaramar, meaning immortal. That is one thing. The second thing is that he always had one thought. He used to repeat one line again and again: ‘Let’s get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world’.” (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

Malhar says Nana Patekar’s work will live on

Speaking about his father’s legacy, Malhar said Nana Patekar’s contribution through his work had made him immortal. He also highlighted the actor’s commitment to social causes and said that his vision would continue even after his passing.

Nana Patekar was closely associated with the Naam Foundation, which he co-founded with actor Makarand Anaspure. The organisation has worked on issues including drought relief, water conservation and support for farmers in Maharashtra.

Nana Patekar’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from across the film industry, political circles and his fans. Several prominent personalities remembered the veteran actor for his intense performances, distinctive voice and contribution to both Hindi and Marathi cinema.

Also Read: Nana Patekar cremated at Pune farmhouse with Full State Honours; son Malhar Patekar performs last rites

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