Bigg Boss 20 contestants ScoutOp and Love Gill have become the centre of online discussion after a video showing their physical proximity went viral. The clip has now caught the attention of former Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Punjabi, who questioned the nature of their equation and stressed that boundaries should be maintained even inside a reality show.

Bigg Boss 20: Kamya Punjabi slams “brother-sister” ScoutOp and Love Gill’s “physical proximity”; says, “Boundaries need to exist’

Reacting to the video on social media, Kamya pointed out the apparent change in ScoutOp and Love Gill’s equation, particularly in comparison to how they were perceived earlier in the season.

“The transition from a ‘brother-sister’ vibe to whatever this physical proximity is between Scout and Love Gill,” Kamya wrote.

Questioning the behaviour further, she added, “Boundaries need to exist, even in a reality show. What exactly is going on here?”

The transition from a "brother-sister" vibe to whatever this physical proximity is between Scout and Love Gill. Boundaries need to exist, even in a reality show. What exactly is going on here?

Casual fun or crossing the line?

#BiggBoss20 — Kamya Punjabi Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) October 8, 2026

ScoutOp’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani REACTS

The growing attention around ScoutOp and Love Gill’s bond has also led to questions about ScoutOp’s relationship outside the Bigg Boss 20 house. His girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani recently addressed the speculation during a livestream.

Kaashvi said she was “okay” and indicated that she preferred to keep her personal relationship private. She also drew a distinction between what happens inside the Bigg Boss house and how those moments are perceived by viewers outside.

According to Kaashvi, what happens inside the house and the way people interpret those interactions are “two very different things”. She added that she genuinely wishes Scout well and wants him to succeed during his journey on the reality show.

Her comments come amid increased social media attention on ScoutOp and Love Gill’s interactions, with viewers closely following their equation as the season progresses.

Will Salman Khan address the equation on Weekend Ka Vaar?

With the discussion gaining momentum online, attention will now turn to the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The episode is scheduled to be shot today, and it remains to be seen whether Salman Khan will address the viral video or question ScoutOp and Love Gill about their equation.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Munawar Faruqui supports Qazi Touqeer amid health crisis, takes dig at contestants’ “PR”; says, “They are so insecure”

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