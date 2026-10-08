Nana Patekar spoke about death 4 days before his demise: “I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow or not”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. Four days before his death, the actor had spoken about mortality, the uncertainty of life and the need to fulfil one’s purpose while addressing a gathering in Goa.

Nana Patekar spoke about death 4 days before his demise: “I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow or not”

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Patekar was seen attending the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International in Goa on October 4. Dressed in a white kurta and a white scarf, or gamcha, the actor spoke about life, death and former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during the event.

While reflecting on mortality, Patekar said in Marathi that death is an inevitable part of every person’s life. He also admitted that he did not know whether he would be alive the following day.

“We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow or not. Every person's life will eventually reach that point. But before that happens, I have to ask myself: am I able to do what I want to do?” the actor said.

VIDEO | Goa: Actor Nana Patekar attended and addressed the Samraat Club International installation ceremony in Dona Paula. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/jl8xn9vXOk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 4, 2026

The actor also interacted with local artists at the October 4 event. He participated in traditional cultural activities, including playing the shamel, also known as samel, and joining a dekhni dance performance.

Nana Patekar dies at 75 after cardiac arrest

Patekar passed away in the early hours of October 8 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital, the actor became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital after his friends and caretaker attempted to get medical help.

Doctors tried to revive him through cardiac massage and CPR for around 45 minutes to an hour, but he could not be saved. A post-mortem was ordered at Goa Medical College before his mortal remains were to be taken to Maharashtra.

Following his death, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Patekar’s son and assured the family of the state government's support. Fadnavis also announced that the veteran actor would be cremated with full state honours.

Also Read: President Droupadi Murmu mourns Nana Patekar’s demise: “His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema”

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