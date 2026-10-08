President of India Droupadi Murmu has mourned the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering his powerful performances and contribution to Indian cinema. The actor passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75.

President Droupadi Murmu mourns Nana Patekar’s demise: “His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema”

Taking to social media, President Murmu expressed her condolences and highlighted Patekar’s ability to portray a wide range of human emotions and experiences on screen. She also acknowledged his work in social service and his concern for the underprivileged.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers,” she wrote.

Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences. He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, in the early hours of Thursday. According to Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital, the actor was brought to the hospital after becoming unresponsive and doctors attempted cardiac massage and CPR for around 45 minutes to an hour. He could not be revived and was declared dead.

Patekar had been living in Goa and remained active in the local community. His last known public appearance was on October 4 at the installation ceremony of Samraat Club International at Taj Cidade de Goa in Dona Paula. At the event, he interacted with local artists, played the traditional shamel, participated in a dekhni dance performance and spoke about theatre, life and mortality.

Following his demise, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Nana Patekar’s son, Malhar Patekar, and assured the family of government support. Fadnavis also announced that the actor’s funeral would be conducted with full state honours in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Nana Patekar’s funeral to be held with full state honours, confirms Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

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