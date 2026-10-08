comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor » Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

en Bollywood News Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:30 AM. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

Following the news of his death, several members of the film industry took to social media to remember the acclaimed actor and filmmaker. From Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh to Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adil Hussain and Mukesh Chhabra, several artistes shared personal memories and paid tribute to Patekar.

Akshay Kumar remembers Nana Patekar

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and more recently in Housefull 5, expressed his grief over the actor's passing. Remembering his distinctive screen presence, Akshay wrote, “Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.”

He added, “Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.”

Riteish Deshmukh calls it “the end of an era”

Riteish Deshmukh shared an emotional tribute for Patekar, recalling both his performances and the personal moments they shared. The two actors worked together in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5. Riteish wrote, “Today, words have failed me; it's as if lightning has struck my heart. Nana is gone... This single sentence has left my mind numb, speechless.”

Remembering Patekar's versatility as an actor, Riteish added, “Sometimes the radiant hero on screen, sometimes the villain who sent shivers down the spine, or the mischievous humor behind a serious face, every shade came alive in your acting.”

Calling their association a source of personal fortune, he wrote, “Sharing the screen with you in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5 was my fortune.” Riteish concluded his note by describing Patekar's death as “the end of an era” and extended his condolences to the actor's family, loved ones and fans.

Prakash Raj remembers personal moments With Nana

Prakash Raj also paid tribute to Patekar, recalling the conversations and time they spent together away from the camera. Sharing a photograph with the late actor, Prakash wrote, “miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared.”

He further thanked Patekar for being part of his journey, writing, “thank you for coming into my life’s journey.”

Neil Nitin Mukesh calls him a “true legend”

Neil Nitin Mukesh mourned the loss of Patekar and remembered his contribution to Indian cinema. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Nana Patekar Ji. An actor par excellence who carved a niche entirely his own.” Neil also highlighted Patekar's influence beyond his performances, saying that his legacy included inspiring aspiring actors to develop their own identity.

“A true legend of Indian cinema. Your legacy will live on sir. Om shanti,” he added.

Adil Hussain says he is “speechless”

Actor Adil Hussain expressed disbelief after learning about Patekar's death. “I cannot believe that Nana Patekar jee has passed!.. Woke up by a phone call giving me this News... Speechless,” he wrote.

Remembering the veteran actor as an inspiration, Adil added, “Your work has inspired many people including me. God bless your soul... rest in peace.”

Mukesh Chhabra reacts to Nana Patekar’s death

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also reacted to the news, describing it as difficult to believe. “I am just shocked. This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai,” Chhabra wrote.

Manisha Koirala calls Nana Patekar a “true stalwart of the craft”

Manisha Koirala mourned Nana Patekar’s passing, remembering him as “a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft.” She highlighted his contribution to cinema and dedication to his work, adding that both would always be remembered. She concluded her tribute by saying, “May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

Manoj Bajpayee says Nana Patekar’s journey “gave us hope”

Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock over Nana Patekar’s death, saying he still could not believe that the veteran actor was no more. Remembering Nana’s journey, Bajpayee said that for many aspiring actors who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in the film industry, his career “gave us hope.” He added that Nana made people believe that craft, individuality and staying true to oneself could be enough to create a place in cinema. Calling him “one of our finest actors,” Bajpayee said Nana would be deeply missed.

Paresh Rawal remembers Nana Patekar as “insanely honest and tntense”

Paresh Rawal paid a brief but heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar, addressing him as “Bhau” and “Nana Saheb.” Remembering the late actor for his honesty and intensity, Rawal wrote, “Insanely honest and intense,” before expressing his enduring love and respect for Nana. He concluded with “Aum Shanti.”

More reactions from members of the film industry are expected as tributes continue to pour in following Nana Patekar's death.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75 after severe cardiac arrest at Goa residence

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification