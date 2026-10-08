Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:30 AM. Doctors reportedly attempted to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

Following the news of his death, several members of the film industry took to social media to remember the acclaimed actor and filmmaker. From Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh to Prakash Raj, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adil Hussain and Mukesh Chhabra, several artistes shared personal memories and paid tribute to Patekar.

Akshay Kumar remembers Nana Patekar

Akshay Kumar, who worked with Patekar in Welcome and more recently in Housefull 5, expressed his grief over the actor's passing. Remembering his distinctive screen presence, Akshay wrote, “Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.”

He added, “Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.”

Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing.

He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own.

I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close.

Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It’s hard to believe you’re gone.

Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say. 🙏 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2026

Riteish Deshmukh calls it “the end of an era”

Riteish Deshmukh shared an emotional tribute for Patekar, recalling both his performances and the personal moments they shared. The two actors worked together in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5. Riteish wrote, “Today, words have failed me; it's as if lightning has struck my heart. Nana is gone... This single sentence has left my mind numb, speechless.”

Remembering Patekar's versatility as an actor, Riteish added, “Sometimes the radiant hero on screen, sometimes the villain who sent shivers down the spine, or the mischievous humor behind a serious face, every shade came alive in your acting.”

Calling their association a source of personal fortune, he wrote, “Sharing the screen with you in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5 was my fortune.” Riteish concluded his note by describing Patekar's death as “the end of an era” and extended his condolences to the actor's family, loved ones and fans.

आज शब्द थिजले आहेत, काळजावर जणू वीज कोसळली आहे. नाना गेले... या एका वाक्याने मन सुन्न, निःशब्द झाले आहे.

तुम्ही अभिनयाचे आकाश होतात, ज्याला तुलनेची सीमा नव्हती. तुमच्या अनोख्या शैलीने रसिकांच्या हृदयात तुम्ही अढळ घर केले.

कधी पडद्यावरचा तेजस्वी नायक, कधी अंगावर शहारे आणणारा खलनायक, तर कधी गंभीर चेहऱ्यामागचा खट्याळ विनोद, प्रत्येक रंग तुमच्या अभिनयात खुलून आला.

पडद्यावर तुम्ही हीरो होतात, पण पडद्यामागे त्याहूनही मोठे. तुमच्या संस्थेतून वाहत राहिली माणुसकीची निरंतर धारा.

'ब्लफमास्टर' आणि 'हाउसफुल ५' मध्ये तुमच्यासोबत पडदा वाटून घेतला, हे माझे भाग्य. पण एका मराठी चित्रपटात तुमच्यासोबत काम करणे, ही अपूर्ण ओढ आयुष्यभर उरी राहील.

तुमचे बोल, तुमच्या गप्पा, पाठीवरची ती कौतुकाची थाप, सोबत केलेले ते खळखळते हसू, ही माझी करी कमाई. कुटुंबीयांना, आप्तेष्टांना आणि लाखो चाहत्यांना माझी मनःपूर्वक सांत्वना.

खरच आज एका युगाचा अस्त झाला आहे. भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. 🙏 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 8, 2026

Prakash Raj remembers personal moments With Nana

Prakash Raj also paid tribute to Patekar, recalling the conversations and time they spent together away from the camera. Sharing a photograph with the late actor, Prakash wrote, “miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared.”

He further thanked Patekar for being part of his journey, writing, “thank you for coming into my life’s journey.”

💔💔💔 miss you my dear Nana ji .. Will cherish the moments spent..conversations.. arguments.. the food you cooked.. knowledge you shared . thank you for coming into my life’s journey. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 RIP #NanaPatekar https://t.co/ijbPzxZk6s — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 8, 2026

Neil Nitin Mukesh calls him a “true legend”

Neil Nitin Mukesh mourned the loss of Patekar and remembered his contribution to Indian cinema. He wrote, “Deeply saddened by the loss of Nana Patekar Ji. An actor par excellence who carved a niche entirely his own.” Neil also highlighted Patekar's influence beyond his performances, saying that his legacy included inspiring aspiring actors to develop their own identity.

“A true legend of Indian cinema. Your legacy will live on sir. Om shanti,” he added.

Deeply saddened by the loss of Nana Patekar Ji. An actor par excellence who carved a niche entirely his own. His power-packed performances will be remembered forever, but so will the way he inspired and gave wings to countless aspiring actors to find their own identity. A true legend of Indian cinema. Your legacy will live on sir. Om shanti 🙏🕊️ — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) October 8, 2026

Adil Hussain says he is “speechless”

Actor Adil Hussain expressed disbelief after learning about Patekar's death. “I cannot believe that Nana Patekar jee has passed!.. Woke up by a phone call giving me this News... Speechless,” he wrote.

Remembering the veteran actor as an inspiration, Adil added, “Your work has inspired many people including me. God bless your soul... rest in peace.”

I cannot believe that Nana Patekar jee has passed!.. Woke up by a phone call giving me this News...

Speechless. Dearest Nana jee I will remember you with great fondness... Your work has inspired many people including me. God bless your soul... rest in peace. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) October 8, 2026

Mukesh Chhabra reacts to Nana Patekar’s death

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra also reacted to the news, describing it as difficult to believe. “I am just shocked. This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai,” Chhabra wrote.

I am just shocked. This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai. 💔 https://t.co/tqZ7JPD2M7 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 8, 2026

Manisha Koirala calls Nana Patekar a “true stalwart of the craft” Manisha Koirala mourned Nana Patekar’s passing, remembering him as “a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft.” She highlighted his contribution to cinema and dedication to his work, adding that both would always be remembered. She concluded her tribute by saying, “May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.” Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/B85M39WIte — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) October 8, 2026 Manoj Bajpayee says Nana Patekar’s journey “gave us hope” Manoj Bajpayee expressed shock over Nana Patekar’s death, saying he still could not believe that the veteran actor was no more. Remembering Nana’s journey, Bajpayee said that for many aspiring actors who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in the film industry, his career “gave us hope.” He added that Nana made people believe that craft, individuality and staying true to oneself could be enough to create a place in cinema. Calling him “one of our finest actors,” Bajpayee said Nana would be deeply missed. Shocking! Still cannot believe Nana Patekar ji is no more. For so many of us who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in films, his journey gave us hope. He made you believe that your craft, your individuality and being true to who you are could be enough to make your own place. We have lost one of our finest actors. You will be deeply missed, Nana ji. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) October 8, 2026 Paresh Rawal remembers Nana Patekar as “insanely honest and tntense” Paresh Rawal paid a brief but heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar, addressing him as “Bhau” and “Nana Saheb.” Remembering the late actor for his honesty and intensity, Rawal wrote, “Insanely honest and intense,” before expressing his enduring love and respect for Nana. He concluded with “Aum Shanti.” BHAU .

NANA SAHEB .

INSANELY HONEST AND INTENSE.

LOVE AND RESPECT FOR EVER .

AUM SHANTI 🙏 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) October 8, 2026

More reactions from members of the film industry are expected as tributes continue to pour in following Nana Patekar's death.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75 after severe cardiac arrest at Goa residence

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