Ananya Panday is set to take on a new role at the upcoming IIFA Awards 2027 as she makes her hosting debut at the prestigious international awards ceremony. She will join Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul on the IIFA stage as the 27th edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Ananya Panday to make her IIFA hosting debut, joins Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul

The two-day IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held at Etihad Arena on January 22 and 23, 2027. The official IIFA website lists Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday among the hosts for the 2027 edition.

For Ananya, the hosting debut marks another chapter in her association with IIFA. The actor recalled that her journey with the awards ceremony began in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, where she delivered her first-ever performance on the IIFA stage. Reflecting on the connection, she said, “Being a part of IIFA has always been incredibly special to me. My IIFA journey began in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with my very first-ever performance on that iconic stage. I still remember the excitement of that moment. I had grown up watching IIFA, so to find myself a part of that incredible celebration of Indian cinema felt like a dream come true.”

Ananya further spoke about how her association with IIFA has evolved over the years and how each experience has allowed her to discover new aspects of herself. She added that returning to the same destination in a different capacity makes the occasion particularly meaningful.

She added, “To now be returning to IIFA 2027 in a completely new role as a co-host to IIFA Awards makes this experience even more special. To have the opportunity to be on that stage and celebrate some of the biggest stars, stories and achievements of Indian cinema is something I’m genuinely excited about.”

The actor also reflected on the significance of returning to Abu Dhabi, where her IIFA journey began. “And to do it in Abu Dhabi, where my IIFA journey began, makes it even more meaningful. I can’t wait to be back, create new memories and celebrate the magic of Indian cinema with audiences around the world.”

IIFA 2027 will bring together several prominent names from the Hindi film industry. Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are among the performers announced for the event, while Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan are set to host the main awards ceremony.

Also Read : Ananya Panday gives a shout-out to Veer Pahariya’s ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ from Prem Keetanu: “Can’t stop listening to this song”

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