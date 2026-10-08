Nana Patekar passes away at 75: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to veteran actor; says, “He brought remarkable versatility and creativity”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, following a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. The news of his demise has prompted tributes from across the film industry and beyond, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressing his condolences and remembering the actor’s contribution to Indian cinema.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to veteran actor; says, “He brought remarkable versatility and creativity”

Taking to X, PM Modi recalled Patekar’s distinctive screen presence and versatility as a performer. He highlighted the actor’s work across both Hindi and Marathi cinema, while also remembering his outspoken personality.

PM Modi wrote, “Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations.”

In his tribute, the Prime Minister also acknowledged Patekar’s reputation for expressing his views candidly. He wrote, “He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.”

Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in. Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2026

“His passing leaves a deep void”

PM Modi further highlighted Patekar’s contribution to both Hindi and Marathi cinema and offered condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

“Shri Nana Patekar’s contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

Patekar's death marks the loss of a veteran of Indian cinema, whose career spanned decades and included acclaimed work as an actor and filmmaker.

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

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