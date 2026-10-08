Nana Patekar no more: 11 years before his demise, actor made a HAUNTING confession: “I am a little obsessed with death”; recalled being forced to work at 13: “Someone close to my father took away everything, including his property”

Movie buffs woke up to the sad news that Nana Patekar is no more. The 75-year-old actor passed away due to a heart attack in Goa on the morning of October 8. In an interview 11 years ago, Nana spoke about the financial struggles that his family faced when he was growing up. He also shared his views on death in the same interview.

Nana Patekar no more: 11 years before his demise, actor made a HAUNTING confession: “I am a little obsessed with death”; recalled being forced to work at 13: “Someone close to my father took away everything, including his property”

As part of the promotion of Welcome Back in August 2015, Nana Patekar told Bombay Times, “When I was just 13, we went from being middle class to lower middle class and finally lower class, as someone close to my father took away everything he had, including his property. All of a sudden, I started working at the age of 13. After school, I would go walk up and down eight kilometres to Chunabhatti to paint film posters to make Rs 35 per month and get a meal a day. I was in Class IX, but that humiliation and hunger taught me so much that I didn't need to go to any acting school.”

He confessed, “I used to go land up at some friend's place at lunch time or dinner time and say, 'Hi. Hello. How are you?' hoping that he may ask me and insist that I have a roti. So, for me there can be no fragrance better than that of a chapati.”

He added, “Fortunately or unfortunately, I don't eat sweets today. I used to like them so much at that time, but since I could not get them then, till today I don't eat sweets. Today, sweets are like gold for me; I will not eat.”

Towards the last part of the interview, Nana Patekar opined, “Somewhere I am a little obsessed with death now. When I see people celebrating, I feel, what kind of celebration is this? Is this going to last forever?”

He also said, “From the beginning, I don't have that fear of death. I am not afraid of getting into anything in front of me and I will go and catch the person who is wrong, whether he is holding a gun or whatever else. I don't worry about the consequences.”

Also Read: Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Prakash Raj and others mourn Welcome actor

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