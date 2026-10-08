Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Ram Gopal Varma calls him “the GOD of acting” in heartfelt note

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at 5:20 AM. Doctors attempted to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved.

Nana Patekar passes away at 75: Ram Gopal Varma calls him “the GOD of acting” in heartfelt note

The actor’s sudden demise has left several members of the film industry mourning. Among the early reactions was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who shared an emotional tribute to Patekar, describing him as the “GOD of acting” and expressing disbelief over his sudden death.

Taking to X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man, as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting, NANA PATEKAR.”

YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can’t believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR . — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 8, 2026

PM Narendra Modi remembers Nana Patekar’s contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Patekar, remembering his distinctive screen presence and contribution to both Hindi and Marathi cinema. “Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had,” PM Modi wrote.

He further highlighted Patekar’s versatility, adding that the actor “gave us characters that will be remembered for generations.” PM Modi also remembered Patekar’s outspoken personality, writing, “He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.”

Calling his contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema “immense,” the Prime Minister added, “His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

Nana Patekar’s death marks the loss of a veteran performer whose career spanned five decades in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Known for his intense performances, distinctive voice and ability to portray a wide range of characters, Patekar leaves behind a body of work that has earned him a lasting place in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Nana Patekar no more: 11 years before his demise, actor made a HAUNTING confession: “I am a little obsessed with death”; recalled being forced to work at 13: “Someone close to my father took away everything, including his property”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.