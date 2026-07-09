Baby Do Die Do has emerged as one of the most talked-about releases of the week, thanks to positive word-of-mouth from audiences. Starring Huma Qureshi as Baby Karmarkar, a deaf-mute contract killer navigating Mumbai's criminal underworld, the action thriller has been appreciated for its mix of crime, dark comedy, and stylised action. Backed by Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem under their banner Saleem Siblings, the film has also drawn attention for its unconventional soundtrack, promotional strategy, and quirky marketing campaign.

Nachiket Samant compares Baby Do Die Do’s ‘Alpha Q’ to Delhi Belly’s ‘Bhaag D.K. Bose’: “We were attempting to grab attention”

Director Nachiket Samant recently compared the film's promotional track 'Alpha Q', featuring co-producer Saqib Saleem, to the iconic 'Bhaag D.K. Bose' song from Delhi Belly. According to him, both tracks were created with the intention of generating conversations and attracting audiences to the film.

Speaking to a publication, Samant shared that Saqib, who appears in a special dance sequence, is "the item" of the song. "We were attempting to grab attention, like the Bhaag D.K. Bose track, that had gone viral and helped the film, Delhi Belly, immensely," he said.

Apart from producing the film, Saqib's energetic cameo in 'Alpha Q' has become one of the film's highlights. The actor appears shirtless in the satirical number, embracing its humorous commentary on "alpha culture." His self-deprecating performance has been widely appreciated and has further strengthened the film's offbeat promotional campaign.

Samant also addressed the coincidence between the song's title and Alia Bhatt's upcoming action film Alpha. In Baby Do Die, Saqib is credited as 'Alpha Q' in the end credits, which has sparked curiosity following the release of Bhatt's spy thriller.

However, the filmmaker dismissed any connection between the two. "We shot the film three years ago. At which point, we couldn't have known about Shiv Rawail's Alia Bhatt starrer, Alpha, of course," he clarified.

He further explained that the song was conceived as a commentary on "alpha culture," while the 'Alpha Q' end credit was simply a playful addition as part of the film's unconventional closing credits.

Sharing his thoughts on the audience's response, Samant said, "I'm absolutely curious about the film's response. I was only fearful of not being able to engage, and hold the [audience's] attention. There were so many interesting characters (that) had to come together in two hours."

Released alongside Alpha, Baby Do Die Do continues to receive a positive response from viewers, with audiences praising its unique storytelling, performances, and unconventional approach.

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