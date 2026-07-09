The actress, who plays a deaf and mute contract killer, believes women in action films should be defined by their abilities rather than glamour.

Huma Qureshi calls for more realistic female assassins in Bollywood; says, “Women don’t have to be objectified to be powerful”

Huma Qureshi has spoken about the need for Bollywood to move away from the stereotypical portrayal of female assassins as glamorous and hyper-sexualised characters. While discussing her latest action thriller Baby Do Die Do with PTI, the actor said she wanted to present a character whose strength comes from her skills and resilience rather than her physical appearance.

Huma Qureshi calls for more realistic female assassins in Bollywood; says, “Women don’t have to be objectified to be powerful”

Huma, who not only leads the film but also co-produces it, plays Baby Karmarkar, a deaf and mute contract killer. Speaking about her character, she explained that the intention was to create someone who appears completely ordinary, making her even more unpredictable. “I wanted Baby to look like someone you'd see in a Mumbai local train. You wouldn't think she's an assassin. That's what makes her dangerous,” she said.

The actor also addressed the way women are commonly portrayed in action films, saying such depictions are often shaped by a male perspective. “Why should female assassins always wear tight leather clothes, high heels and look glamorous? That's not reality. It comes from a patriarchal way of looking at women,” she said. According to Huma, Baby Do Die Do takes a different approach by highlighting the character's intelligence, instincts and determination instead of relying on glamour. She believes audiences today are more open to watching female protagonists who are realistic and multi-dimensional.

Another element that attracted Huma to the project was its treatment of disability. Although Baby is deaf and mute, the film does not portray these characteristics as limitations. Instead, Huma said the story intentionally challenges assumptions surrounding disability. “People assume that if a woman has a disability, she is vulnerable. We wanted to flip that perception completely," she explained.

The role demanded significant preparation, especially because the character communicates without spoken dialogue. Huma revealed that every expression, gesture and physical movement had to convey emotion and meaning, making the performance both physically and emotionally challenging.

She also expressed hope that the film encourages filmmakers to create stronger and more nuanced roles for women in action cinema. “Women don't have to be objectified to be powerful. They can be ordinary, relatable and still be incredibly strong,” she said.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do was released in theatres on July 3. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Seema Pahwa and Rachit Singh in key roles. It has been produced under the Saleem Siblings banner by Huma Qureshi and her brother, Saqib Saleem.

Following the film's release, Huma is set to appear in Toxic, the upcoming action entertainer headlined by Yash, alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria.

Also Read : Anurag Kashyap backs Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do, urges audiences to support the film through word of mouth

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