Actor Amol Parashar joined hands with Instagram to host the platform's first-ever Actors' Dinner in India, creating a space for actors to come together for an evening centered around meaningful conversations, networking and shared experiences.

EXCLUSIVE: Amol Parashar hosts Instagram’s first-ever actors’ dinner in India

The gathering brought together several well-known names from the industry, including Avinash Tiwary, Abhishek Banerjee, Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Aahana Kumra, Trinetra Haldar, Ashish Verma and Sadia Khateeb. Held in a relaxed and informal setting, the dinner encouraged candid interactions and conversations among the actors.

The collaboration comes at a time when Amol is receiving widespread appreciation for his performance as Dr. Prabhat in Gram Chikitsalaya Season 2. His role has earned positive reviews from both critics and audiences, generating discussions around his performances and growing popularity. TVF founder Arunabh Kumar also recently praised the actor, describing him as "an ideal leading man" for producers.

With this collaboration, Amol has further expanded his presence beyond acting, strengthening his role in bringing together members of the entertainment industry and fostering a sense of community among actors.

Also Read : Amol Parashar reacts as Siddhant Chaturvedi gives a nod to Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: “Hope you are enjoying bhai!”

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