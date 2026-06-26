TVF founder Arunabh Kumar recalls deciding to shut down during COVID: “My fiancée and my mother, gave me the strength to keep going”

Today, The Viral Fever (TVF) stands among India's most successful content studios, earning immense popularity with relatable stories and memorable characters. Over the years, the studio has delivered acclaimed shows such as Panchayat, Aspirants, Gullak, Kota Factory, Pitchers, Sapne vs Everyone, and many more, with several of these series returning for multiple successful seasons.

TVF founder Arunabh Kumar recalls deciding to shut down during COVID: “My fiancée and my mother, gave me the strength to keep going”

However, the journey to this success was far from easy. TVF founder Arunabh Kumar recently reflected on one of the most challenging phases in the company's history, revealing that the production house had nearly shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recalling the difficult period, Arunabh said, “During COVID, we were on the verge of shutting down, like many companies, as the world had changed overnight and the future was uncertain. It was an incredibly tough time; I had just gotten engaged. But the belief of a few close people, especially my fiancée and my mother, gave me the strength to keep going. Their support convinced me that TVF still had more stories to tell, and we eventually invested some of our own money to keep it alive.”

The decision to persevere proved to be a turning point. Today, TVF has emerged as a global content powerhouse, with Sapne vs Everyone finding a place in IMDb's prestigious Top 250 TV Shows list. Other TVF productions featured in the rankings include TVF Pitchers (9.1), Panchayat (9.0), Gullak (9.1), Kota Factory (9.0), Aspirants (9.1), and Yeh Meri Family (8.9), reflecting the studio's consistent track record of creating critically acclaimed content.

The production house has also strengthened its reputation by outperforming several recent high-profile releases and establishing itself as one of the country's most trusted storytellers with appeal that extends beyond India.

Adding to its momentum, TVF stole the spotlight at Prime Video Presents by unveiling an impressive slate of upcoming projects. Along with films like Vvan and College Fest, the studio announced new series including Pyramid and Vansh, while also confirming fresh seasons of fan-favourite shows such as Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone, and Sandeep Bhaiya. The wide-ranging lineup further reinforced TVF's dominance in the digital entertainment space.

Also Read : TVF founder Arunabh Kumar shares memorable moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “As creators we could not have been happier than this”

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