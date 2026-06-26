The excitement surrounding Chauhaan continues to grow after Jio Studios and Colour Yellow officially unveiled the action-packed entertainer starring Ajay Devgn. Ever since the title announcement, the film has emerged as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of 2027, with fans particularly praising Ajay Devgn's intense avatar and hailing it as the return of the “OG Action Star.”

Amitabh Bachchan cheers for Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan after its ‘Jumma Chumma’ tribute; watch

A major talking point from the announcement video was Ajay Devgn's powerful entry set against Amitabh Bachchan's timeless chartbuster ‘Jumma Chumma De De’. The nostalgic musical tribute instantly resonated with audiences, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film's grand reveal.

Now, megastar Amitabh Bachchan himself has acknowledged the announcement, sharing the video on social media and expressing his appreciation for the team. Posting the clip on X, the legendary actor wrote, “T 5783(i) - Ajay in appreciation 🙏🏻❤️ #CHAUHAAN aa raha hai.”

The post has further fueled anticipation among fans, who were already impressed by the film's action-packed first glimpse.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, several prominent names from the film industry also extended their support to the project. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, actor Kajol, and Abhishek Bachchan gave shout-outs to the Chauhaan team, celebrating the title announcement and adding to the growing buzz around the film.

With the backing of some of the industry's biggest personalities and an announcement that has already struck a chord with audiences, Chauhaan appears to be building strong momentum well ahead of its theatrical release.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Colour Yellow, Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. The much-awaited action entertainer is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 1, 2027.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan says India is “no longer fragile,” shares patriotic message on blog

More Pages: Chauhaan Box Office Collection

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