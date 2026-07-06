Mouni Roy marked actor Ranveer Singh’s birthday with a heartfelt social media tribute, joining the long list of celebrities celebrating the star on his special day. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share a nostalgic throwback picture featuring the two from what appeared to be a joint stage appearance, delighting fans with the cherished memory.

Mouni Roy pens heartfelt birthday note for Ranveer Singh with a throwback post: “Keep being unapologetically you”

Accompanying the photograph was a warm message that reflected her admiration and affection for the birthday boy. She wrote, “Wishing you all the love, joy & manic magic life has to offer. Keep soaring, keep creating & keep being unapologetically you. Always one of my absolute favourite.”

The heartfelt note stood out for its warmth and sincerity, perfectly capturing the vibrant personality that Ranveer is known for. Mouni’s words celebrated not only the actor’s birthday but also his fearless spirit, boundless creativity, and infectious energy that have earned him admiration across the entertainment industry.

As Ranveer celebrated another milestone, birthday wishes continued to pour in from friends, colleagues, and fans alike. Among the many tributes, Mouni’s message struck a special chord, thanks to its personal touch and the fond throwback that accompanied it.

Her post served as a reminder of the camaraderie shared within the film fraternity and the admiration Ranveer continues to inspire among those he has worked with. The birthday greeting quickly became one of the sweetest celebrity wishes of the day, with fans appreciating the genuine sentiment behind her words.

Known for her active presence on social media, Mouni often gives followers a glimpse into her personal and professional life. This latest birthday wish once again showcased her warmth and highlighted the enduring bond she shares with Ranveer, making the occasion even more memorable for fans of both stars.

Also Read : Mouni Roy opens up about friendship, family and unforgettable memories on Ab Hoga Hisaab sets: “It felt less like a shoot and more like a family”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.