Amazon MX Player has unveiled Ab Hoga Hisaab, an intense revenge drama set against the vibrant landscape of Punjab. The series revolves around brothers Bobby and Bunty Manocha, whose lives are transformed forever following a life-changing incident. Exploring themes of brotherhood, loyalty, sacrifice, and family ties, the show highlights how far people are willing to go for their loved ones and the consequences that often follow. Produced by Arré Studio, the series stars Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer in lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan.

Mouni Roy opens up about friendship, family and unforgettable memories on Ab Hoga Hisaab sets: “It felt less like a shoot and more like a family”

Looking back on her time working with the cast and crew, Mouni Roy shared how quickly meaningful relationships developed during the shoot. She said, “The entire team became family faster than I expected. Nimrit and I really connected off-camera. We'd end up chatting between shots about everything except the scene we'd just done, which I think is always a good sign. While Shaheer's calm energy made every day on set feel easy. By the end, it felt less like a shoot and more like a family. Working with Sanjay sir was a masterclass in itself. He has an incredible presence, but what stayed with me most was his stillness. He trusts silence, trusts the moment. Watching that discipline up close was a learning experience in itself.”

The actress also recalled a memorable moment from the sets that reflected the unique atmosphere shared by the cast. Mouni said, “There's this one night we were shooting a fairly intense, emotionally heavy sequence, and right after the director called cut, the whole mood on set flipped. Someone cracked a joke, and within minutes we were all laughing, completely out of character. That contrast, going from raw and dark to silly and light in sixty seconds, that's something only a shoot set can give you, and I will carry that feeling with me for a long time.”

Discussing the show's layered storytelling, Mouni explained what drew her to the project. She added, “The world of Ab Hoga Hisaab has a certain density to it. Everyone is hiding something, everyone has a reason, and nothing is black and white as it appears. It keeps viewers guessing and constantly questioning who they should trust and where everyone's loyalties truly lie. That's exactly the kind of space I love working in as an actor. Watching it all come together on screen, seeing the world we built piece by piece on set finally take on a life of its own, is always the most exciting part for me. Seeing the final result unfold so beautifully makes the entire journey worthwhile.”

Ab Hoga Hisaab is currently streaming free of charge exclusively on Amazon MX Player and can be accessed across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV, and Airtel Xstream.

Also Read : Mouni Roy reacts to backlash over playing Varun Dhawan’s mother in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: “If the role is good, I don’t care”

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