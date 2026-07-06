Boney Kapoor is embracing every moment of daughter Anshula Kapoor’s wedding celebrations, sharing heartfelt glimpses from the family's joyous pre-wedding festivities. As Anshula prepares to tie the knot with Rohan Thakkar, the Kapoor family has gathered in full force to celebrate the occasion with love, laughter and cherished traditions.

On Monday, Boney Kapoor took to his official Instagram account to post a series of unseen photographs from Anshula’s chooda and mehendi ceremonies. Among the pictures, one particularly emotional moment stood out, with the filmmaker affectionately kissing his daughter on the cheek as she smiled during the celebrations.

Boney Kapoor shares unseen pictures from Anshula Kapoor’s pre-wedding celebrations; see pics

The intimate festivities witnessed the presence of the entire Kapoor family, including Anshula’s brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, along with other family members, also joined the celebrations, making it a memorable gathering ahead of the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Expressing his emotions, Boney shared a heartfelt message for the couple as they embark on a new chapter together. He wrote, “New journey begins for my genius pretty daughter Anshula With Rohan, who are made for each other, will surely make this journey happy eternally,” accompanied by red heart and hug emojis.

Meanwhile, one of the most talked-about moments from the celebrations came during Anshula’s chooda ceremony. Following the traditional ritual, Anshula shook her kaleeras over the heads of her unmarried siblings and friends. In a delightful twist, one of the ornaments landed on Arjun Kapoor, leaving the actor visibly thrilled.

Sharing the special moment on social media, Anshula captioned the video, “When the kaleera lands on your brother.. and he’s happier than anyone else.”

The clip captured Arjun proudly showing off the fallen kaleera while flashing a wide smile. Amused by her brother’s excitement, Anshula further wrote, “I’ve never seen anyone so committed to getting chosen by a kalira! @arjunkapoor My fav part? The Kalira that fell on him said ‘smile’!”

The kaleera ceremony remains one of the most cherished pre-wedding customs in North India. As part of the tradition, the bride-to-be gently shakes the kaleeras attached to her chooda over the heads of her unmarried siblings and friends. According to popular belief, whoever the ornament falls upon is likely to be the next person to get married.

With heartwarming family moments, emotional blessings from Boney Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor’s unforgettable kaleera surprise, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding celebrations have already become a memorable affair for fans and loved ones alike.

Also Read : Anshula Kapoor gets emotional during Kaleere ceremony with Arjun Kapoor ahead of wedding with Rohan Thakkar

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