Zee TV’s fiction show Jagadhatri has completed 300 episodes, marking a milestone for the series and its cast and crew. The show, led by Sonakshi Batra as Jagadhatri and Farman Haider as Shivaay, has continued its run with a mix of drama, action, romance and emotional conflicts.

Jagadhatri completes 300 episodes; Sonakshi Batra and Farman Haider reflect on the shows journey

The current storyline has taken a dramatic turn following the death of Rudra, played by Ayushh Shrivastava. His death has left Jagadhatri facing accusations, while the narrative moves towards secrets and revelations that are expected to further impact the characters.

As the show reaches the 300-episode mark, Sonakshi Batra reflected on her experience of playing the titular character and the response to the series. She said, “I have always said that Jagadhatri is a very special show for me. It is a very different show and Jagadhatri is a very different character from anything I have done before. In many ways, this character gives me strength even in real life. The way Jagadhatri is strong, smart, fearless and hardworking, she inspires me every single day. This show has given me so much, new lessons, beautiful learnings, the love of the audience and, of course, so many memorable experiences. Completing 300 episodes is a very big milestone for me and the entire team. When we started this journey, I had never imagined that we would receive this much love. Today, seeing so many fan pages and people talking about Jagadhatri, her action sequences, her fights and her journey makes me incredibly happy. I love that the show gives me the opportunity to explore so many shades, action, romance, drama and emotions and play such a layered character. I am truly grateful for everything Jagadhatri has given me. As we celebrate 300 episodes, I only want to say that I will continue to work harder and give my best to the show. I hope we continue to receive the same love and blessings from our audience and keep celebrating many more such milestones together. Happy 300 to us!”

Farman Haider, meanwhile, spoke about playing Shivaay and the experience of being part of the show. He said, “I absolutely love working on Jagadhatri because it is such a unique show. It has drama, action, romance, emotions, fun and so many unexpected turns, and that makes it exciting for both the audience and us as actors. Playing Shivaay has been a wonderful experience because the character has so many layers, and as an actor, getting the opportunity to explore different shades within one character is something very special. Completing 300 episodes is a huge milestone for all of us, and it makes me extremely happy and proud. This journey has been possible because of the hard work of everyone, both on screen and behind the scenes. Our entire team has worked tirelessly to make the show bigger and better with every episode, and seeing the audience shower us with so much love and blessings makes all the effort worth it. I am truly grateful to everyone who has supported Jagadhatri and Shivaay and made them a part of their lives. I am super excited about this milestone, and I am sure this is just the beginning. We will continue to work harder, entertain our audience and hopefully celebrate many more milestones together. As Shivaay, I promise to keep giving my best and keep entertaining our fans with everything we have. Happy 300 to us!”

With the story continuing to build around Jagadhatri and the aftermath of Rudra’s death, the show is set to move into its next phase. Jagadhatri airs every day at 10:30 p.m. on Zee TV.

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